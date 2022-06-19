Pfizer documents show that at least 800 covid jab trial participants never finished because of withdrawn consent, injury or death

A new section of the Pfizer documents that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was forced to release by a court order has revealed that hundreds of people who signed up for Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” trial never finished phase 1 of it because they withdrew their consent, became injured, or died.

Some 800 trial participants basically just disappeared from the data because their outcomes were unfavorable to Pfizer’s agenda. The pharmaceutical corporation has lots of injections to sell, after all, and injuries and deaths are not good for profits.

The FDA, as you may recall, tried really hard on behalf of Pfizer to delay the release of all data concerning the injections. The corrupt federal agency tried to withhold them for 75 years, only to have Federal Judge Mark Pittman in early January order the FDA to release 55,000 pages per month.

By the end of January, the FDA had only released 12,000 pages, going against the court order. However, since that time, all of the documents have been posted by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT).

The latest drop arrived on June 1, and in it, a 112-page list exists showing who withdrew from Pfizer’s phase 1 clinical trial, along with vague descriptions as to why.

“The first 14 pages list 102 subjects who withdrew from the study,” reports Exposé News.

“This equates to an average of 7.2 subjects per page. So based on a further 93 pages detailing withdrawn subjects this equates to approximately 780 people who withdrew from the first phase of the clinical trial alone. The actual number could be slightly more or slightly less.”

“Many of the subjects mysteriously revoked consent to continue in the trial due to reasons such as re-reading the consent form and deciding it is not what they had originally agreed to.”

Pfizer’s covid injections destroyed hundreds of trial participant lives

Several of the participants listed “serious adverse events” as their reason for withdrawing, one of them having suffered a pulmonary embolism, a potentially deadly condition in which blood vessels in the lungs become blocked by clots.

Another participant who withdrew reported suffering a cerebral infarction, also known as an ischemic stroke. This condition occurs due to a disruption of the flow of blood to the brain, which can kill the brain by depriving it of oxygen and vital nutrients.

Several others reported suffering things like transient ischemic attack, or a mini-stroke; loss of hearing and deafness; “syncope,” also known as a temporary loss of consciousness; tachycardia; paraparesis; and, of course, death.

“We know why those who sadly died or were injured didn’t complete the trial,” the Exposé explains.

“But why did hundreds more refuse to continue the phase 1 clinical trial of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the USA after being eager to participate originally? And why were the FDA desperate to hide this document among many others for at least 75 years?”

In the comment section, someone pointed out that despite all these revelations, there are still many more questions without answers. One of them pertains to Pfizer’s injection trials on children, which similarly resulted in severe physical disabilities and many deaths.

“I think it’s high time that law enforcement or military went in and seized ALL documentation and forced a stop to these vaccinations,” wrote another. “They are failing to obey their oath by allowing these murders to continue. This is obvious obfuscation.”

Still another warned that the English word for “pharmacy” comes from the Greek word for “pharmakeia,” which is translated in the Holy Bible as the same word for “witchcraft” and “sorcery.”

The latest news about Pfizer’s Fauci Flu shots can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

