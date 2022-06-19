FDA about to green-light mass murder of children under five with new covid “vaccine” authorization

According to reports, the corrupt federal agency has advanced one “move closer” towards granting official authorization for babies, essentially, to get needled with Fauci Flu shots, even though they have zero risk of getting sick and dying from so-called covid.

The committee says that babies can take either of the two synthetic mRNA (messenger RNA) injections available from Moderna and Pfizer. And the FDA is expected to accept this recommendation and authorize the injections for this age group before July.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is then expected to instruct health care providers to start administering the shots not long after, with the Biden White House indicating that could start going into arms as soon as June 21, the summer solstice and the first day of summer.

“We have to be careful that we don’t become numb to the number of pediatric deaths because of the overwhelming number of older deaths,” announced Peter Marks, head of the FDA’s vaccine division, in support of injecting babies for the Chinese Virus. (Related: The media is also continuously banging the drum about how “safe and effective” the injections supposedly are.)

“Every life is important. For those who have lost children to Covid-19, our hearts go out to them because each child that’s lost essentially fractures a family.”

Pfizer says it has no idea how effective a third injection is, but that children should still get it

The version of the injections that will be administered to children this young is different from the original adult vials, which in Pfizer’s case contain 10 times more “solution” than the baby version.

Pfizer’s three-injection regimen for adults is dosed at 30 micrograms (mcg) while the child’s version contains only 3 mcg. The Wall Street-controlled media claims that Pfizer’s needles are “about 75% effective” at preventing illness from the Omicron (Moronic) variant in children six months of age to two years, and 82 percent effective against Moronic in two- to four-year-olds.

In a statement, Doran Fink, a senior official in the FDA’s vaccine division, admitted that the effectiveness of the third Pfizer injection remains unknown, despite the agency’s recommendation that everyone, including children, take it.

“The third shot is crucial for Pfizer’s vaccine because two doses offered little protection,” claims CNBC, a fake news outlet run by Wall Street.

“The FDA had originally sought to fast track the first two doses in February, but Pfizer postponed its submission because the data wasn’t good enough. Two doses were about 14% effective for kids under age 2, and 33% effective for those ages 2 to 4.”

Paul Offit, meanwhile, believes that a 3 mcg dose of the shot for babies is too small. He would rather see a lot more of whatever those vials contain dispensed into children’s arms at warp speed.

“I do worry that parents aren’t necessarily going to know that after two doses, they may not be protected at all and will engage the kind of activity that would put their child at risk,” the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia pediatrician is quoted as saying.

The child’s version of the Moderna shot might be exactly what Offit craves, however, as it contains a 25 mcg dose of the mystery contents instead of just 3 mcg for Pfizer.

“For rare adverse events, we will make sure the public knows about them,” added Marks in a statement.

Fauci Flu shot injuries and deaths can be tracked at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CNBC.com

DrEddyMD.com

