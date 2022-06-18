Media absurdly insists COVID shots are “safe and effective” as vaccine injuries and deaths mount

It is becoming increasingly difficult for the corporate-controlled media, which now includes Big Tech’s social media platforms, to keep a lid on Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccine” injuries and deaths.
The body count is mounting and all the propaganda mouthpieces can do is continue to scream safe and effective! whenever someone points out the facts. How much longer will this tactic work?
The answer is not for long because even people who formerly approved of the shots and even got jabbed themselves are beginning to ask serious questions that the establishment cannot answer. So, the establishment is just screaming the same false answer louder in the hope that it will stick.
“Post-injection death tolls have reached levels that are making it very difficult for the powers-that-be to keep the lambs sleeping and the vaxx zealots enthused,” reported the Covid Blog.
“Thus, they are resorting to the oldest, tried-and-true tricks in the book, particularly the ‘if you tell a lie enough, it becomes the truth’ method.”
Politifact, as one example, republished the same article the other day that it previously published declaring that both messenger RNA (mRNA) and viral vector DNA injections are in no way related to the massive uptick in sudden deaths that has been occurring ever since the launch of Operation Warp Speed.
Reuters, which is owned by Pfizer, is similarly regurgitating the same tired propaganda articles about how there is “no evidence” that Fauci Flu shots are killing people.
Then we have FactCheck.org, which published an article back in early March claiming that COVID injections are somehow preventing deaths rather than causing them, and telling people to ignore a “misleading graphic on social media” that suggests otherwise.
These three fake news outlets, along with USA Today, have been very busy lately churning out the same parroted lies about Fauci Flu shots that we have been hearing since the beginning.
When enough jabbed people die, perhaps the world will finally wake up – but it’ll already be too late
Try as they might to deflect from the truth, the fake news brigade cannot hide the fact that “fully vaccinated” people all around the world are developing extreme illnesses or dropping dead for no apparent reason.
This was not a thing before Operation Warp Speed, by the way. Only since Donald Trump unleashed the jabs, followed by Joe Biden mandating them, has “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” magically become a reality.
Those who have developed a serious health condition themselves post-injection, or who know someone else who did, are unlikely to continue buying the fake news headlines telling them that the jabs had nothing to do with it.
Even so, the jab zealots are showing no signs of stopping with the propaganda, and are instead doubling and tripling down on their false narratives. “Zionist of the Year” Albert Bourla, the current CEO of Pfizer, continues to make the rounds at elitist functions like World Economic Forum (WEF) gatherings to tout the “merits” of getting injected.
Bourla is also making routine appearances on fake news networks like CNN to push for more jab mandates, and to vilify the “unvaccinated” whom he believes are criminals – even as jabbed people everywhere continue to drop dead.
“The foregoing propaganda campaigns keep vaxx zealots engaged, despite many of them now suffering from various adverse effects from the injections,” the Covid Blog reported.
“Those are the unlucky ones. It’s becoming crystal clear that all vaxxed people will suddenly drop dead of a heart attack or cardiac arrest, or die in their sleep, at any moment. And it’s happening all over the world.”
To keep up with the latest news about COVID jab injuries and deaths, be sure to check out VaccineDeaths.com.
Ethan Huff
Sources include:
TheCovidBlog.com
DrEddyMD.com 1
DrEddyMD.com 2
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd