Covid vaccines are triggering serious skin problems, but there ARE solutions

Two-and-a-half years into Operation Warp Speed and many recipients of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines" are now reporting strange skin conditions that seem to be appearing out of nowhere.

One man in his 40s by the name of Jeff Jackson who was healthy and self-sufficient prior to getting jabbed now has a serious skin-related vaccine injury that left him debilitated. His family and friends have since cut him off because of it, which means he now has to live on social welfare and donations from strangers.

It all began after Jackson got his second dose of a covid mRNA injection from Moderna at his local Walmart store. While walking back to his apartment complex, Jackson’s mother, who was behind him, noticed strange dark red shapes moving on the back of his head.

According to Jackson, the red shapes “moved like paraffin wax in a lava lamp,” though the movement was much slower than that. All of this occurred within 15 minutes of him getting injected.

Jackson bandaged the wound, but after later removing it, he says a large volume of clear fluid started shooting out of it like a fountain. He described it as being unlike anything he has ever heard about or seen in his life.

“There wasn’t a part of my body where skin wasn’t falling off, had plaque, or was turning red,” he explained, noting that his skin would also bleed spontaneously for no apparent reason. “From the top of my head to the bottom of my feet, I looked like a burn victim.”

(Related: In 2021, we warned you that covid injections shed spike proteins via “skin-penetrating nanoparticles,” which could explain why some recipients end up developing skin problems as well.)

If you want your skin to potentially melt off, then go ahead and get “vaccinated” for the Fauci Flu

In Jackson’s case, he developed what is known as lichenoid dermatitis, a skin condition typically caused by drug allergies. It is a type of inflammation that occurs between the outer and inner layers of the skin, known as the epidermis and dermis, respectively.

“The dermis attacks the epidermis’s underside, causing the skin’s outer layer to plaque and flake off, revealing the raw inner skin,” The Epoch Times reported about Jackson’s covid jab-induced disease.

“Worst of all was the pain, which caused Jackson to pass out in the shower twice.”

What is worse is that Jackson developed additional health problems as well, including psoriatic arthritis, another skin condition demarcated by rashes, joint pain, and dents in the nails. Jackson’s joints and bones are both eroding away, as are his nails and teeth, which have become brittle and prone to breaking or falling out.

According to Dr. Jonathan Kantor, a professor of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania, vaccine-induced diseases such as the ones Jackson now suffers are a factor both of allergy and autoimmunity. The former type tends to be rarer, he says, while the latter is more common but tends to resolve itself over time.

“Shingles is just one of the repercussions of that poison jab the duped population took,” one commenter wrote on a story about Jackson’s demise due to covid “vaccination.” “There’s no telling what else is next for them other than the obvious. Crimes against humanity!”

Another lamented the fact that three-and-a-half years into the covid “pandemic” scam and still nobody on the entire planet “has remotely been held accountable for orchestrating all of it.”

“This is the number one greatest existential crisis we face, hands down, and still there is no justice,” this person added.

Want to learn more about the growing number of injuries and deaths caused by covid injections? Visit ChemicalViolence.com.

