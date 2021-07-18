Latest round of Australian covid lockdowns announced as beginning of “new world order”

Brad Hazzard, the “Minister for Health and Medical Research” in New Wales, Australia, has announced that the latest “wave” of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdowns marks the beginning of the “new world order.”

Disturbing footage – see below – shows Hazzard casually announcing the arrival of the new world order, urging everyone to “accept” it because it is “just the way it is.”

“This is a world pandemic,” Hazzard further stated about the arrival of the new age. “It’s a one in 100-year event. So, you can expect that we will have transmission from time to time, and that’s just the way it is. We’ve got to accept that this is the new world order.”

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.The new world order has been a subject of casual conversation among globalist politicians for years. Joe Biden, back when he was vice president under Barack Obama, openly talked about it, as did the late George H.W. Bush.

The plan all along has been to erase all borders, eliminate all national sovereignty, and absorb the populations of the world into a global enslavement paradigm. Nobody seemed to know what the catalyst would be to push the world over the edge, but it has now arrived in the form of the Chinese Virus.

Fauci Flu shots, lockdown restrictions are ushering in new world order

In Australia, the new world order is taking shape as outdoor gatherings being restricted to no more than two people. All outdoor exercise must also take place within six miles of one’s home.

Australians are also prohibited from browsing in stores, and only one person from each household is now allowed to shop for what the government considers to be “essential” items.

As for funerals, only 10 Australians at a time are allowed to attend one. Any more than that might increase the “spread” of one of the Fauci Flu “variants,” which contrary to what the government is saying are actually being spread by the “vaccines.”

Keep in mind that Australia has had only one – yes, one – death so far in 2021 that has been blamed on “covid.” Because of this, the entire country is now being plunged into an even worse tyranny than what was imposed last fall.

In other words, one person dies, the government blames it on Chinese Germs, and now 25 million people are being told that they must remain locked down and imprisoned inside their homes forever as part of the new world order.

It is highly likely that American politicians will soon attempt the same thing here in the United States, using the same nonsensical fearmongering about scary “variants” as an excuse to torture the nation with anti-social restrictions and stay-at-home mandates.

What was the point of the injections, again? Oh yeah, there never was a point other than mass depopulation and slavery. Welcome to the new world order and the “great reset.”

“Australia needs an armed revolt with people like this swinging from tall trees or lampposts,” wrote one commenter at Infowars about this latest round of Wuhan Flu tyranny. “Wouldn’t hurt to see it happen here as well.”

“I bet you 99% of the current world population do not know there are laws like the Nuremberg Codes for their protection,” wrote another.

“Please take note of these codes and see for yourself how your governments worldwide under the control of the U.N. enforce their NWO agenda and lies upon you. The current vaccines are experimental while they pretend it is approved. Approved by whom?”

The latest news about how the Chinese Virus is a cover for the implementation of global tyranny under a new world order can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Infowars.com

NaturalNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.