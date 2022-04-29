Be warned: The World Health Organization’s “Pandemic Treaty” will destroy all remaining freedoms and unleash a global MEDICAL DICTATORSHIP

The United Nations is on a mission to enslave the planet, and one way it seeks to achieve this is through the new “Pandemic Treaty” being pushed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

If adopted by WHO member nations, the Pandemic Treaty would remove all national sovereignty while granting the WHO the power and authority to mandate whatever it deems as necessary to treat a public health threat, whether real or imagined.

More than two years have passed since the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemicwas declared by the WHO, and the time is apparently ripe for a total transformation of the global medical paradigm.

If the UN gets its way, the WHO will soon be able to mandate covid “vaccines” and associated “passports” globally. The WHO would also be allowed to do the same for any future bioweapons that “escape” from Chinese or Ukrainian laboratories.

Negotiations for the Pandemic Treaty began on March 3, 2022, but they have received little attention due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has swept global headlines.

“Coming off the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization is proposing a new pandemic treaty they’re hoping will be accepted by enough member countries to become a reality by 2024,” reported The Pulse. (Related: Sign this petition to protect America’s sovereignty against this assault by the WHO.)

If our country gives up what little national sovereignty remains to the WHO, it’s game over for health freedom

As you may recall, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus infamously stated that upholding individual autonomy, or even national autonomy, when it comes public health policy and interventions is selfish and gets in the way of the WHO’s global agenda.

This “me-first” approach, as he called it, “stymie[s] the global solidarity needed” to fight global health threats. The solution? Just give the WHO all power and call it a day.

“There are a number of things in the treaty that the people of the world need to consider before going down this path,” warned The Pulse.

In the featured video below, The Pulse‘s Joe Martino interviews Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, a member of the steering committee for the World Council of Health, who points out that the Pandemic Treaty gives the WHO:

“… an inordinate amount of power to make decisions in sovereign countries as to how people live and how they deal with pandemics, from lockdowns to mandates over treatment.”

As explained by Dr. Joseph Mercola, the Pandemic Treaty basically gives the WHO total authority and power to apply a one-size-fits-all approach to disease, whether real or imagined, and “without regard for all the varying situations found in individual countries.”

“The treaty is a direct threat to a nation’s sovereignty to make decisions for itself and its citizens, and would erode democracy everywhere,” he adds.

Not only is it a threat, but the Pandemic Treaty is invalid and unlawful, Mohamed says. And there is a possibility that the WHO might try to implement it before 2024, which is not even all that far off in the first place.

All that has to happen is for the World Health Assembly to vote it in come 2023. If a majority passes it at that time, all member countries will be bound by its tenets, possibly immediately that same year.

“The proposed WHO agreement is unnecessary, and is a threat to sovereignty and inalienable rights,” Mohamed says.

“It increases the WHO’s suffocating power to declare unjustified pandemics, impose dehumanizing lockdowns, and enforce expensive, unsafe, and ineffective treatments against the will of the people.”

The latest plandemic-related news can be found at Pandemic.news.

