Victory for freedom! Ontario Premier Doug Ford caves to pressure, backs down from covid vaccine passport scheme

A leaked phone call revealed in advance that Ontario is joining Alberta by scrapping most of its Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions, including the vaccine passport scheme.
Embattled Premier Doug Ford, whose constituents had been demanding an immediate end to all of his tyranny, is heard caving to these demands in a leaked recording – you can listen below:
“We’re pulling these passports,” Ford is heard saying in the clip. “We’re going to get back to normal. I can’t get you the exact date, but it’s going to be very soon.”
“I’ll be speaking over the next few days. Friday I’m going to put out a statement. Monday I’ll be giving some dates. And we’re going to move forward.”
Just as he said, Ford later announced that Fauci Flu shot tyranny is mostly going away, at least for businesses, as part of his “reopening plan.”
CMOH Dr. Kieran Moore had also stated that he is currently “working on a plan that will allow [Ontario] to remove the vaccine passport system.”
Doug Ford takes aim at Freedom Convoy protesters, says they need to “go back home”
Ford was apparently embarrassed by the convoy of truckers that is raising hell in Ottawa and elsewhere in protest of Justin Trudeau’s heavy-handed impositions in the name of “public health.”
In a separate statement, Ford lamented the fact that Canadians are not obeying the orders.
“This is no longer a protest,” Ford declared. “With a protest, you peacefully make your point and go back home, and I know the vast majority of people did that.”
“I urge you: it’s time to leave, and it’s time to do so peacefully.”
Unfortunately, there is nothing peaceful about forcing people to get injected with mystery chemicals from Big Pharma in order to keep their jobs. But in Ford’s mind, this is a perfectly acceptable expectation by the government, and anyone who refuses to comply is a “terrorist.”
“There will be consequences to these actions, and they will be severe,” Ford was heard saying, adding that the provincial government is planning to crack down on funds contributed through GiveSendGo, a service similar to GoFundMe.
“Today, “I’m using my authority as premier of Ontario to declare a state of emergency in our province,” Ford added.
“I will convene cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal-clear [that] it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people, and services on critical infrastructure.”
These orders will affect international border crossings like the critical one in Detroit, as well as 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways.
“It will also include protecting the safe and essential movement of ambulatory and medical services, public transit, municipal and provincial roadways, as well as pedestrian walkways,” Ford went on to state.
“Fines for non-compliance will be ‘severe’ with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year in prison.”
A commenter on a news story about all this suggested that the next step for Canada is to have the government immediately restore all gun rights (yeah, right…), and provide arms to each truck driver at taxpayer expense.
“Or else there is nothing preventing the government from tearing up anything they sign,” this same person added.
More of the latest news about Fauci Flu tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.
