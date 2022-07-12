It took the Russian war in Ukraine to expose the scam of “green” energy

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.The West’s forced transition away from reliable fossil fuel energy into “green” energy alternatives has proven to be disastrous. And thanks to the war in Ukraine, Western economies are finally waking up to that fact.

As we reported, the European Union (EU) is slated to bring oil and gas production into the green energy fold – something that even just a year ago would have been unheard of.

Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin’s decision to stop the deep state from using Ukraine as a proxy nation to commit atrocities led to sanctions, which led to energy shortages, which led Western Europe to realize that if it does not revert back to fossil fuel use, it will be lights out very soon.

Even the corporate-controlled media, which has long praised green energy, is now admitting that we had better get those oil pumps and drilling operations going or else we can all expect a third-world style collapse come winter.

“… an energy-starved world is turning to coal as natural-gas and oil shortages exacerbated by Russia’s war against Ukraine lead countries back to the dirtiest fossil fuel,” the Journal reported.

Going “green” means destroying your economy and going into POVERTY

It turns out that fossil fuels do not have to be the “dirty” sources of energy that the greenies have long claimed they are. There are clean, safe and efficient ways to pull up fossil fuels from the earth and use them to power businesses, homes, vehicles and so much more without destroying the planet.

The EU plans to keep policies in place to ensure that fossil fuels are generated cleanly and responsibly, but no longer will they be on the chopping block for a full phase-out and ban like before.

Even “clean coal” is making a comeback as it is needed along with the others to keep heaters going, plants growing and the world economy flowing. Wind, solar and wishful thinking are simply not enough to keep the lights on.

“… from the U.S. to Europe to China, many of the world’s largest economies are increasing short-term coal purchases to ensure sufficient supplies of electricity, despite prior pledges by many countries to reduce their coal consumption to combat climate change,” another report explains.

There is actually now so much demand for coal that prices in the global market are spiking dramatically – or at least this is the reason we are being told for the massive jump on the charts that has been seen ever since early 2021.

Benchmark prices for coal reached new records this year, one example being spot coal prices at Australia’s Newcastle port, a key supplier to Asia. There, oil topped $400 a ton for the first time ever last month.

“Hilariously, the push for coal is being led by Europe, ground zero of the ‘green movement’ which finally realized that one can’t burn fake virtue or melt posing in front of camera in the winter to keep warm, and is boosting coal purchases to ensure it can keep power flowing to homes and factories after Russia cut gas supplies to the continent,” reported Zero Hedge.

“Germany, which not long ago promised to eliminate coal as a power source by 2030, is among the nations now importing more.”

Instead of phasing out coal completely by 2030, Germany could be more reliant on it than ever before by that time. The same goes for its nuclear power plants, which were slated to shut down but will now be resurrected and put back to use in order to avoid a total economic collapse.

More of the latest news about the “green” scam can be found at GreenTyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

NaturalNews.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.