Pentagon lusts after nuclear war, says it will “nuke Russia” if Putin doesn’t pull out of Ukraine

Russia’s “special operation”-turned-“demilitarization” effort in Ukraine is so upsetting to the deep state power structure oppressing the West that the Pentagon is now threatening nuclear war if Vladimir Putin does not immediately withdraw all Russian troops from Ukraine.

The Pentagon’s new “National Defense Strategy” has rejected all limits on using nuclear weapons in the event that Putin refuses to obey its orders to leave Ukraine’s biological weapons laboratories, money laundering operations, and whatever other deep state operations are taking place there alone.

“By the 2030s, the United States will, for the first time in its history, face two major nuclear powers as strategic competitors and potential adversaries,” announced the Department of Defense (DoD) in a long-awaited document – that second power, of course, referring to communist China.

The U.S. response to this, that document goes on to explain, will be to “maintain a very high bar for nuclear employment.” This could include deploying a nuclear response to a non-nuclear strategic threat either to the “homeland” or to U.S. military forces and their allies abroad.

Biden once again caught in LIES after having promised to only use nukes in response to an actual nuclear attack

These statements by the DOD fly in the face of what fake “president” Joe Biden said back in 2020 during his presidential campaign, promising to only use nuclear weapons in response to an enemy’s use of nuclear weapons.

Since Putin has yet to take the bait, Western deep state powers are getting antsy for the nuclear holocaust they seem to crave. This is why they are now threatening to use nukes even if no other country uses them first in violation of the U.S. “no first use” policy.

All of this is amazing to see unfold, especially since it was the Democrats claiming that Donald Trump was going to lead us all into World War III. It turns out that Trump was a peace-loving president, and it is Biden and his cronies that are desperate to hit the nuke button.

These psychopaths want a global nuclear war, but they appear to have wanted Putin to strike first so they could use this as an excuse to unleash nuclear hell on the world. Since Putin is refusing to play ball, the narrative is now escalating into first strike territory.

Keep in mind that the Left used to be the party of “peace, not war” – at least when George W. Bush was president. A lot has changed since that time, as the Left is now the party of war hawks ready to drop nukes because Putin is disrupting their bioweapons and child trafficking operations in Ukraine.

The Biden regime claims that continuing to adhere to a “no first use” policy for nukes “would result in an unacceptable level of risk in light of the range of non-nuclear capabilities being developed and fielded by competitors that could inflict strategic-level damage” to the U.S. and its allies.

Putin responded to this by emphasizing the fact that the only real threat to the world in this current scenario is the U.S., which is still the only country in the world that has used nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state.

The Western deep state is desperate to maintain the stranglehold on power that it has enjoyed and used for seemingly limitless evil for decades. This is why we are now seeing absolute derangement flow out of the Pentagon as those in charge are coming to the realization that their time is almost up.

Will the world soon descend into a nuclear World War III caused by the deep state that controls the West? Find out more at WWIII.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

NaturalNews.com

Newspunch.com

