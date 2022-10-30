 
Boston Children’s Hospital doctor says gender confusion among children has “skyrocketed,” puberty blockers handed out “like candy”

The number of children checking in to Boston Children's Hospital (BCH) in pursuit of a gender transition has "skyrocketed," says Dr. Jeremi Carswell, MD, a pediatric endocrinologist and director of BCH's Gender Management Service (GeMS) program.

Carswell made these and other remarks back in 2020, actually, during the Advancing Excellence in Transgender Health (AETH) conference. A recently surfaced video shows Carswell and others celebrating this boon for their business, which is destroying the lives of children everywhere.

The recorded webinar is called “Puberty Blockers and Hormone Therapy for Gender Diverse Youth and Adolescents” and is available on the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center’s website – you can also watch a portion of the webinar below:

In the clip, Carswell further reveals that puberty-blocking pharmaceutical drugs are now being handed out “a lot like candy” at BCH, which he says is “great” and “helpful.” He did add, though, that “you need to have the conversation about fertility,” the implication being that children who go trans will not be able to reproduce. (Related: Remember when a Biden regime attorney declared that calling out Boston Children’s Hospital for mutilating children is a “hate crime?”)

Puberty-blocking medication “shuts down your estrogen or shuts down testosterone entirely,” Carswell admits – but BCH website claims otherwise

On the official BCH “Gender Affirming & LGBTQ Care” website, the claim is made that puberty blockers are just “temporary medicines that are completely reversible,” and that “do not cause any permanent changes.”

Carswell, though, stated the exact opposite in the newly leaked clip, stating unequivocally that the medication “shuts down your estrogen or shuts down testosterone entirely.”

Carswell went on to state that puberty-blocking drugs “stop” the production of “sperm or eggs.”

In another leaked video, Carswell was caught stating that he believes many children can know that they are transgender “from the minute they were born, practically.”

Unless a child on puberty blockers follows up the drugging with even more drugging in the form of cross-sex hormones, it will never be able to produce sperm or eggs, Carswell went on to admit.

“So, for my population, when we have like a 12- or 13-year-old testicle-bearing person who hasn’t really had too much puberty, and we’re talking about, okay we’re going to put in a blocker, and then you’re going to start on estrogen, guess what?” the gender clinic director is further quoted as saying.

“You don’t have any sperm and you’re not gonna get them unless we reverse everything. So, that’s a big deal. And that’s something that you must have the conversation about.”

According to Manhattan Institute fellow Leor Sapir, who penned a piece for the City Journal, even BCH’s claim that cross-sex hormones can salvage the body of a person damaged by puberty blockers, is false.

Sapir says that even when taken as a follow-up to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones still leave a person sterile, “virtually guaranteed, since the organs responsible for producing sex gametes (ova and sperm) are not allowed to develop,” he says.

Even so, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) has recommended that children 16 years of age and older take cross-sex hormones. Updated guidance leaked from this past summer suggests that the new minimum age is actually now 14.

To keep up with the latest news about the transgender mutilation of children across America, visit Transhumanism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

NaturalNews.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

