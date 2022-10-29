DJ goes public with horrors of covid vaccine damage… excruciating days of pain and suffering

An Australian composer, songwriter, sound designer and disc jockey (DJ) who is internationally renowned for his work is speaking out about how his life has been ruined by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccination."

Tyson Illingworth, who recently wrote a guest post for Dr. Robert Malone’s Substack blog, says he never could have imagined finding himself struggling to live, all because of a shot that his government, in cahoots with Big Pharma, told him was “safe and effective.”

Illingworth took the double-dose Moderna injection series, which is made from messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that we know edits genes and alters DNA. (Related: Malone recently called out the CDC for tampering with data and committing major scientific fraud in approving covid jabs.)

“It is important to know that I am pro-evidence-based science and thought the vaccine was safe for me,” Illingworth writes. “I believed whole heartedly that I was doing ‘the right thing’ by getting vaccinated.”

“I had complete faith and trust in my country’s (Australia) leadership and medical system – that is until I suffered a severe adverse reaction that left me helpless, paralyzed, and with no help from doctors or my government.”

Hospital workers rudely denied Illingworth’s covid jab injuries; “there is no way this is the vaccine,” they scoffed

Illingworth was living in California at the time when covid mysteriously appeared, prompting him to return home to Australia. In October 2021, he took the first injection of Moderna, which after just a few days started causing him “unbearable shooting pain and paralysis in my hands and feet.”

After contacting a well-respected spinal surgeon for advice, Illingworth was told that he had clearly suffered a “catastrophic neurological failure,” after which he was rushed to the hospital for a two-week stay.

“I was in disbelief and became depressed because I couldn’t believe the vaccine could do this to me, especially when we were all told it was safe and effective and if there was a reaction it would be minor,” Illingworth laments.

It would turn into a major argument with hospital staff over what caused Illingworth’s neurological damage. He was insistent, based on the surgeon’s advice, that it was caused by the jab, but personnel at the medical facility scoffed at that idea.

“There is no way this is the vaccine,” one of them said in rude disgust.

Illingworth tried to get answers about whether or not he would ever have the ability to walk again, only to be given no clear answer because staff members were “perplexed,” he says, at what they were seeing.

“It was a surreal and lonely experience learning how to walk again, I had no one to turn to who could understand me and give me answers,” Illingworth writes.

Amazingly, Illingworth was advised by the hospital neurologist to get a second injection of Moderna after leaving because “if you don’t get the second one,” he was told, “the first will be redundant.”

Illingworth obeyed that order and got jabbed a second time, which caused him to develop even worse symptoms. He could barely move; his hands were on fire; and it was a major struggle just to get through each day.

A few months later, Illingworth would have to be rushed to the hospital once again in the middle of the night because he was having trouble breathing and continued to develop fevers, uncontrollable shaking, and other disturbing symptoms.

Illingworth was once again mistreated as he was forced into a two-week isolation “quarantine” where he was yelled at by staff and treated like garbage. He survived, but not without lasting neuropathy – be sure to read Illingworth’s full story in his own words.

Ethan Huff

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

