Vaccine expert says “the vaccinated” are responsible for the impending “end of Western civilization”

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.Independent virologist and vaccine expert Geert Vanden Bossche has a new message for the world about what is soon to come as a result of Operation Warp Speed.

An end-of-the-world situation is brewing, the former Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation employee says, that will certainly take down at least some of Western civilization. And the culprits, he insists, are the “fully vaccinated.”

Once antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and other forms of vaccine-induced AIDS (VAIDS) run their course inside the bodies of the jabbed, healthcare systems everywhere will quickly become overwhelmed with sick and dying patients.

Entire hospital systems and health care groups will likely collapse under the weight of all that disease and death, which in turn will collapse society as we currently know it. (Related: In 2021, Bossche warned the world that trying to vaccinate out of a plandemic only promotes the creation and spread of new “variants.”)

“Decision makers, in the WHO (World Health Organization), will be held responsible, accountable and liable for the dramatic consequence that this biological experiment on human beings could possibly entail,” Bossche writes on his Voice for Science and Solidarity website.

Unvaccinated children are the only future for humanity, says Bossche

The genie is already out of the bottle, meaning there is no going back. All we can do, Bossche insists, is watch it all unfold and hope for the best – though there is little to be hopeful about with the way things are already going.

Bossche predicts that another “wave” of the Fauci Flu will sweep the Western world. It will be driven by the fully jabbed who have become walking spike protein factories polluting the world with the poisons they continue to shed.

Once this new wave emerges, it will all go down fast, Bossche warns. Fully jabbed people everywhere will come down with much more serious illnesses than previously due to the fact that their immune systems are now shot, leaving them defenseless.

This next wave, Bossche contends, will become more virulent as opposed to contagious, meaning it will be far deadlier than any previous strains, variants, or sub-variants.

“The losses will be huge,” Bossche is quoted as saying. “Literally there is no immunity, no single protection left for the vaccinated.”

The only real hope, Bossche says, is for unvaccinated children and others in the reproductive age of life to repopulate the world once the mass die-off that he predicts is coming runs its course.

Whether anything is left standing after such an event remains to be seen, but Bossche says it is about all there is to look forward to as Operation Warp Speed moves into the next phases.

Not everyone agrees with Bossche, including evolutionary biologist James Lyons-Weiler, whom we have covered here in the past. Vaccinated or not, Lyons-Weiler says that many people will be just fine should another coronavirus emerge to the degree Bossche expects.

“Evolution simply won’t allow the emergence of a virus that is both deadly and highly transmissible,” Lyons-Weiler says. “Certain viruses could potentially spread through humanity. In terms of the end of civilization, this is not the one.”

Steve Kirsch, conversely, is more on the side of Bossche. Because Bossche has been “extremely accurate in his predictions,” according to Kirsch it is likely that an immune failure apocalypse is soon on the way.

“I do agree that humanity is in grave danger and that many people are likely to die in the next few years,” says Tess Lawrie, a physician-expert in evidence-based medicine and one of the founders of a group called the World Council for Health.

To keep up with the latest news about the plandemic, visit Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

AllNewsPipeline.com

DrEddyMD.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.