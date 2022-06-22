Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche predicts rise of DEADLIER COVID variants targeting the vaccinated in the next two months

happy, Helathy, HempBelgian virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche predicted the rise of a deadlier variant of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in the next two months. He added that this strain will mainly target individuals injected with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In the next two months, I expect an explosion [of this deadlier variant] in one of these highly vaccinated countries. And then, it will go very, very fast,” he told Australian independent journalist Maria Zeee in a May 18 interview.

According to the Belgian expert, individuals injected with the COVID-19 vaccine will be particularly vulnerable to this dangerous variant. He elaborated that vaccinated individuals’ specific antibodies against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain will compete with and weaken their natural immunity while providing no protection against the newer and more contagious strain.

“You cannot play with an equilibrium that has been shaped over millions of years of evolution. Now all of a sudden, we throw a bombshell on this [natural immunity with] the mass vaccination – [as if] humankind is going to reshape this whole thing. Now, the virus is going to backfire in a way that is going to be very, very serious and very substantial,” Vanden Bossche commented.

“There is only one parameter you need to look out for. That is the number of hospitalizations that will, all of a sudden, go through the roof. When that happens, our health care system will crash – and then it’s chaos, of course.”

Vanden Bossche added that such a spike in hospitalizations would occur “in one of these highly vaccinated countries, especially in countries that vaccinated very aggressively.”

The virologist told Zeee that he had recently written a 45-page paper expounding on “how the virus is evolving not only to be highly infectious, but highly virulent and even resistant to all kinds of vaccines.”

According to the paper, “a series of new highly virulent and highly infectious SARS-CoV-2 variants will now rapidly and independently emerge in highly vaccinated countries all over the world and … soon spread at a high pace.” (Related: The COVID vaccine is causing the COVID variants.)

Furthermore, Vanden Bossche noted in the paper that the current pattern of repetitive infections and relatively mild disease in vaccines [will] soon aggravate and be replaced by severe disease and death.”

Vanden Bosche: Vaccinated can fend off COVID-19 with antiviral drugs

The Belgian virologist reiterated the urgency of his paper in response to LifeSiteNews. “There is no time for peer review and that business will no longer be as usual. The world ought to hear my message now and not in three to four months from now,” he stated in an email.

His 45-page scientific assessment of COVID-19 emphasized that the highly infectious yet milder B11529 omicron variant enables unvaccinated individuals to “train their immune defense against SARS-CoV-2.” According to Vanden Bosche, recovering from an omicron-driven infection results in the immune system being more effective in neutralizing the expected deadlier strains.

“My heart goes out to all these people who have been highly vaccinated,” lamented Vanden Bossche. He did, however, provide a glimmer of hope.

“The magic word for these people is antivirals. It’s the only thing they can do: antivirals and, therefore, early treatments,” he stated. “For God’s sake, give them access to early treatment.” Known antivirals that work against COVID-19 – despite being suppressed by the media and the medical establishment – include hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

“We need, for the sake of public health, to do this also at the population level. Instead of having these stupid mass vaccination campaigns, we would need to have a mass antiviral chemoprophylaxis campaign in highly vaccinated countries to dramatically diminish the infection rate in the population – because that is what herd immunity naturally and normally does,” the virologist continued.

“Unless we immediately implement large-scale antiviral prophylaxis campaigns in highly vaccinated countries, there shall be no doubt that the pandemic will end by taking a huge toll on human lives.”

Watch Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche below as he explains why children should not be injected with the COVID-19 vaccine.

https://rumble.com/v197exj-dr.-geert-vanden-bossche-explains-why-children-should-not-be-injected-with-.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche explains why children should not be injected with the COVID-19 vaccine

This video is from the Chinese taking down EVIL CCP channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Geert Vanden Bossche: Vaccinating people in the middle of a pandemic promotes spread of deadly “variants”.

Del Bigtree: Rise in COVID cases from new omicron subvariants is something to watch out for.

Del Bigtree: CDC cannot prove that COVID vaccines do not cause new variants.

COVID vaccine complications will soon “collapse our health system,” warns renowned virologist.

SHOCKER: The Covid-19 vaccine itself is creating more VIRULENT variants that may decimate the vaccinated sheeple.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

Uploads.SSL-Webflow.com [PDF]

Rumble.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.