Regretful transgender tweets diatribe about how the surgical damage is “irreversible”

happy, Helathy, HempNot everyone who slices off body parts and takes gender-bending pharmaceuticals to become their “true selves” is happy with the decision.

One person, who started off as a man and “transitioned” into becoming a “woman,” wrote a lengthy series of tweets explaining the horrors he is now having to endure as a “transgender.”

“I want to tell everyone what they took from us,” this person wrote, taking no responsibility for himself and blaming others for the irreversible damage that was caused.

“I have no sensation in my crotch region at all … You could stab me with a knife and I wouldn’t know. The entire area is numb, like it’s shell shocked and unable to comprehend what happened, even 4 years on.”

What this person did was have his genitalia cut off and replaced with a “neo-vagina,” which of course is not a real vagina and thus does not function or feel like one.

How this person could not have known that this was a bad idea and would lead to such consequences remains unclear. But he is blaming the system for it.

The tweets go on to reveal disturbing details about what the new fake genitalia look like, and how taking artificial testosterone could cause the inside of it to regrow hair, which this person does not want to happen.

“Imagine dealing with internal hair growth after everything?” this person complains. “What a choice … be healthy on Testosterone and a freak, or remain a sexless eunuch … And thats [sic] something that will never come back and one of the reason [sic] why i got surgery.”

Don’t destroy your body, kids

The posts go on to explain how after just six months of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), his sex drive “died” and at the time he “was glad to be rid of it.” But now, 10 years later, he is now realizing what he is “missing out on and what I won’t get back.”

Even if he could get his sex drive back, his new neo-vagina would not even allow him to have sex, assuming someone out there would even be willing to try.

The story gets even grosser, so we will spare you some of the disturbing details. Suffice it to say that this person completely destroyed his male anatomy and body, and is now trying to blame others for a decision that he made, foolishly.

This person also has difficulty going to the restroom with the new genitalia, which of course does not operate as real, natural genitalia would.

“It takes me about 10 minutes to empty my bladder,” he writes, adding that “it’s extremely slow, painful and because it dribbles no matter how much i relax, it will then just go all over that entire area, leaving me soaken [sic].”

No matter how much he tries to be normal, in other words, there is no going back to that because the damage is already done.

“I never knew at 35 I ran the risk of smelling like [pee] everywhere I went,” he now laments.

He wishes he could “de-transition,” but that is now impossible. What was done is done, leaving behind permanent scars both physically and mentally.

This person does admit that he was “obsessive and deeply unwell” at the time when he made the decision to destroy himself, and he wishes someone would have tried to talk him out of it.

“In my obsessive, deeply unwell state they just nodded along and didn’t tell me the realities, what life would be like,” he says.

“This isn’t even the half of it. And this isn’t regret either, this is grief and anger.”

If you are interested in reading the rest, you can do so at the above link.

More related news like this can be found at Gender.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheReaderApp.com

NaturalNews.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.