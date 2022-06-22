Regretful transgender tweets diatribe about how the surgical damage is “irreversible”

Not everyone who slices off body parts and takes gender-bending pharmaceuticals to become their “true selves” is happy with the decision.

One person, who started off as a man and “transitioned” into becoming a “woman,” wrote a lengthy series of tweets explaining the horrors he is now having to endure as a “transgender.”

“I want to tell everyone what they took from us,” this person wrote, taking no responsibility for himself and blaming others for the irreversible damage that was caused.

“I have no sensation in my crotch region at all … You could stab me with a knife and I wouldn’t know. The entire area is numb, like it’s shell shocked and unable to comprehend what happened, even 4 years on.”

What this person did was have his genitalia cut off and replaced with a “neo-vagina,” which of course is not a real vagina and thus does not function or feel like one.

How this person could not have known that this was a bad idea and would lead to such consequences remains unclear. But he is blaming the system for it.

The tweets go on to reveal disturbing details about what the new fake genitalia look like, and how taking artificial testosterone could cause the inside of it to regrow hair, which this person does not want to happen.

“Imagine dealing with internal hair growth after everything?” this person complains. “What a choice … be healthy on Testosterone and a freak, or remain a sexless eunuch … And thats [sic] something that will never come back and one of the reason [sic] why i got surgery.”

Don’t destroy your body, kids

The posts go on to explain how after just six months of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), his sex drive “died” and at the time he “was glad to be rid of it.” But now, 10 years later, he is now realizing what he is “missing out on and what I won’t get back.”

Even if he could get his sex drive back, his new neo-vagina would not even allow him to have sex, assuming someone out there would even be willing to try.

The story gets even grosser, so we will spare you some of the disturbing details. Suffice it to say that this person completely destroyed his male anatomy and body, and is now trying to blame others for a decision that he made, foolishly.

This person also has difficulty going to the restroom with the new genitalia, which of course does not operate as real, natural genitalia would.

“It takes me about 10 minutes to empty my bladder,” he writes, adding that “it’s extremely slow, painful and because it dribbles no matter how much i relax, it will then just go all over that entire area, leaving me soaken [sic].”

No matter how much he tries to be normal, in other words, there is no going back to that because the damage is already done.

“I never knew at 35 I ran the risk of smelling like [pee] everywhere I went,” he now laments.

He wishes he could “de-transition,” but that is now impossible. What was done is done, leaving behind permanent scars both physically and mentally.

This person does admit that he was “obsessive and deeply unwell” at the time when he made the decision to destroy himself, and he wishes someone would have tried to talk him out of it.

“In my obsessive, deeply unwell state they just nodded along and didn’t tell me the realities, what life would be like,” he says.

“This isn’t even the half of it. And this isn’t regret either, this is grief and anger.”

If you are interested in reading the rest, you can do so at the above link.

More related news like this can be found at Gender.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheReaderApp.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts