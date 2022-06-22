Owen Shroyer exposes TRUE conspiracies about COVID clot shots

InfoWars host Owen Shroyer exposed a couple of true conspiracies surrounding the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in a recent episode of his “War Room” program.

One such conspiracy he brought to light was the fact that the COVID-19 vaccine was on the way to being developed even before the first COVID-19 cases were reported. He cited a June 15 piece by Paula Jardine of the Conservative Woman that elaborated on this claim.

According to the piece, vaccine maker Moderna signed an agreement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Initiatives (CEPI) that allocated an initial $1 million for the manufacture of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Jan. 23, 2020 agreement was announced during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on the same day.

CEPI CEO Dr. Richard Hatchett said the group “has moved with great urgency and in coordination with [the] World Health Organization, [which] is leading the development of a coordinated international response to promote the development of new vaccines against the emerging threat of [COVID-19].”

“The design of the vaccine has been done … at the [U.S.] National Institutes of Health, because they have access to the sequence of the virus. The U.S. government is helping us with doing the design because there is great expertise there. What we are doing is we are going to make the product, quality clinical-grade material thanks to the support of CEPI,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said.

Jardine noted in her piece: “The evidence points to a plan activated in December, directed by CEPI, in which Moderna was an active participant, to get these new ‘vaccines’ rolled out, possibly with new ‘bio-surveillance’ measures on the back of them, before the first [COVID-19] case was even reported in China.”

“When they first signed the contracts to produce the COVID-19 vaccines, only 18 people had been diagnosed – and they were all in China. That was in January and, somehow with that, they were able to sign billion-dollar vaccine deals for billions of vaccines,” remarked Shroyer.

“It just shows how the whole thing was planned [and] scripted. We were lied to, we were used, we were abused. It’s a massive criminal enterprise – this COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 itself – that sadly won’t be addressed, I’m afraid.”

Public figures are banned from talking about COVID vaccine damage

Shroyer also exposed another conspiracy: Public figures who were injected with the COVID-19 vaccine are not allowed to talk about the vaccine’s potential links with their injuries.

“It’s all the vaccinated people. You’ll never know this stuff, sadly, because you’re not allowed to know,” lamented the “War Room” host.

He mentioned two individuals whose lives were suddenly cut short after they received the COVID-19 vaccine. Among them was 17-year-old Gwen Casten, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL). Irish fitness influencer Scott Murray MacDonald, 27, also died in February following his vaccination.

Both MacDonald and Casten received the COVID-19 vaccine, Shroyer said. Reports said the Irish fitness influencer died of heart failure, while the Casten family purportedly refused to answer any questions.

The most prominent individuals who suffered vaccine injuries were pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. The Canadian singer known for his songs “Baby” and “Sorry” suffered from Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, while the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin developed severe blood clots. (Related: Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a known adverse reaction of covid injections.)

Justin was forced to cancel several shows he was set to perform in as a result of his condition. He posted a video on Instagram detailing his struggle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome.

“For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down,” he said. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent.”

Shroyer put in his two cents on the Biebers’ vaccine injuries: “Of course, there’s no way of confirming this – [but] the rumor is that both of them suspect it was from the vaccine, [Justin] especially.”

“But he was basically told by his handlers at the record label company that if he says anything about the vaccine or [its] side effects are causing his facial paralysis, they’ll drop him from the label.”

Watch the full “War Room” segment with Owen Shroyer below.

Ramon Tomey

