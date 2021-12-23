Moderna began developing the COVID-19 vaccine WEEKS before first official outbreak

Conservative political commentator and radio host Glenn Beck recently told Tucker Carlson of Fox News that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine was already in development since Dec. 2019, months before the United States felt the full effects of the pandemic and at least two weeks before China confirmed the first official outbreak of the virus.

Beck pointed out that gain-of-function research involving bat coronavirus samples began in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China as early as 2015. These experiments were being funded in part by White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and other organizations with links to the Wuhan lab.

It is already well known that Fauci and other organizations, sometimes with American taxpayer funding, helped support gain-of-function research activities in China. Beck added that his investigation has found that, right around the time the research began in 2015, Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) began a partnership with Moderna to create an mRNA vaccine against the coronaviruses being studied in the Wuhan lab.

The American researcher leading this investigation is Dr. Ralph Baric, a professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School of Global Public Health in North Carolina. Records show that Baric worked with Dr. Shi Zhengli, known to the world as the “bat doctor,” the “bat lady” or the “bat woman,” for her extensive research into bats and bat-borne coronaviruses.

In 2018, Baric and Shi submitted a proposal to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), to conduct high-risk coronavirus research. Among the tasks Baric, Shi and their colleagues wanted to do is to create more infectious clones of the coronaviruses. DARPA rejected this proposal.

Documents and contracts prove Moderna and Fauci colluded to create mRNA vaccine

About a year after DARPA rejected Baric and Shi’s proposal, the first coronavirus outbreak began. According to documents smuggled out of China and procured by Beck, the first outbreak occurred in October 2019, two months earlier than official reports claimed.

Beck’s sources stated that by that time, at least 10 hospitals in the area around the Wuhan lab had patients exhibiting symptoms of what the world now knows as COVID-19.

As more and more coronavirus cases appear in China, Baric signed a deal with the American government to help it review Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine was made with technology transferred to the company by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Beck read a part of the 158-page contract between Moderna and the NIH during Carlson’s show. The part he read specifically stated that whatever mRNA vaccine Moderna develops will be jointly owned by the Big Pharma company and Fauci’s NIAID.

This deal was signed sometime in Dec. 2019, at least two weeks before China confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.

“These are the same group of people that, in the end of January [2020], begin to have meetings and they shut down and begin to smear anyone who’s looking into the lab-leak theory,” said Beck. “It appears to be a collusion. Dr. Fauci has some answers to give,” Beck said. (Related: Documents obtained by Judicial Watch blow the lid on Fauci’s illicit bioweapons research schemes.)

“Something very wrong is happening here. Moderna had been turned down for any kind of vaccine research by everyone publicly over and over again. And now, this test is being done on our children. This is the only time that anybody will admit they were doing any kind of testing on coronavirus research for a vaccine with Moderna.”

Watch the full Dec. 9 episode of “World Alternative Media” with host Josh Sigurdson on Brighteon.com to learn more about COVID-19 and the development of the vaccines.

https://www.brighteon.com/1a75fbd3-eab0-494c-896f-5a8f93f663f6

Read more about the engineered development of COVID-19 vaccines by Big Pharma companies like Moderna by at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

TheGatewayPundit.com

TheIntercept.com

Related Posts