Investigative reporter: Push to vaccinate children is about “global digital identity system,” not health

Investigative reporter Leo Hohmann warned that the push to vaccinate young children is not meant to protect them from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). It is designed to include children into the “blossoming global digital identity system.”

Digital record isn’t about health. It is one powerful tool for data collection.

That’s why there has been a constant push to implement COVID-19 vaccine passports, most of which rely on digital technologies like mobile applications, to document a person’s COVID-19 vaccination records.

While these tools allegedly exist for documentation purposes, there’s a worrying proof that they will also be used for data collection on adults and children alike.

Different organizations support the melding of Big Tech and Big Health

In January 2010, Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, announced that people must work to make the next 10 years “the decade of vaccines.” He also advised that technology is key to saving more children.

After launching the so-called Decade of Vaccines, the Gates Foundation pledged $10 billion in funding. The billionaire was working with others to launch this initiative.

The Decade of Vaccines program used a model from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to calculate the potential impact of vaccines on childhood deaths in the coming decades. The announcement for the decade of vaccines initiative was made at the 2010 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Interestingly, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the WEF organized the Event 201 pandemic simulation exercise in October 2019 – a few months before the coronavirus spread around the world.

In 2010, the Global Vaccine Action Plan was also announced as part of this initiative. It was a collaboration by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO). Dr. Anthony Fauci also served on the leadership council.

At the time, the Gates Foundation said that the Global Vaccine Action Plan will allow greater coordination across all stakeholder groups, such as national governments, the private sector and philanthropic organizations.

The steering committee for the Global Vaccine Action Plan included a member from the GAVI Alliance and the initial announcement for the Decade of Vaccines was made in the presence of Julian Lob-Levyt, who was the CEO of the GAVI Alliance at the time.

The GAVI Alliance, formerly known as the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, is a global health partnership of public and private sector organizations with one seemingly innocent goal: immunization for all.

Also called the “Vaccine Alliance,” GAVI claims that its mission is to “save lives and protect people’s health.” The organization has allegedly helped vaccinate more than 50 percent of the world’s children against “deadly and debilitating infectious diseases.” (Related: Over 15,000 doctors and scientists sign declaration opposing COVID-19 vaccinations for children.)

GAVI also works with several international organizations, such as the WHO, UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank.

Through its innovation for update, scale and equity in immunization (INFUSE) initiative, GAVI suggested in 2018 that a future where children have access to vaccines wherever they are in the world is also a future where children have digital health records that are permanent.

The records can be used by children and their parents to have access to a bank account, go to school and access services. GAVI explained that the records would be possible through “innovations that leverage new technologies to modernize the process of identifying and registering the children who are most in need of life-saving vaccines.”

But Hohmann saw through the smoke and mirrors.

If COVID-19 passports are enforced across the globe, unvaccinated individuals would have limited access to services such as businesses, banks and other private spaces.

The GAVI Alliance also worked closely with the ID2020 Alliance. Founded in 2016, the NGO is allegedly working towards “ethical, privacy-protecting approaches to digital ID.”

ID2020 also claims that, when done right, digital IDs will help protect civil liberties.

From COVID-19 vaccine passports to digital wallet regimes

On Nov. 30, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 550, the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021.

The law would provide $400 million in funding to further develop vaccine-tracking systems at the state and local level. Once upgraded, the systems can be used by state health officials to monitor the vaccination status of Americans and to provide this information to the federal government.

Fauci himself supported no-fly lists for the unvaccinated, which could be created under the law along with vaccine passports.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Annie Kuster and it passed the House of Representatives with 294 votes – from all Democrats and 80 Republicans. As of writing, the bill is being reviewed by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Digital platforms are making data collection easier for government and other interested parties

The continued use of these invasive digital platforms has triggered questions about the safety of people’s data on these digital platforms even though the government insists that there is nothing to worry about.

It also remains to be seen how long COVID-19 passports, whether in digital or paper form, will be enforced – or if governments are working behind the scenes to make them permanent.

Watch the video below to know more about GAVI and its dubious goals.

Visit Vaccines.news to read more articles about how the government and Big Pharma are trying to use vaccines to control the public.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

GatesFoundation.org

WHO.int

ID2020.org

Bitchute.com

Related Posts