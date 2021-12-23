New research out of the University of Florida (UF) has found that two simple over-the-counter (OTC) compounds are highly effective at inhibiting replication of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Diphenhydramine, an antihistamine drug used for allergy symptoms, and lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, both hinder SARS-CoV-2 from replicating by up to 99 percent, the research team found.

Tests using both monkey and human cells revealed all this. The findings were published in the journal Pathogens.

“We found out why certain drugs are active against the virus that causes Covid-19,” said David A. Ostrov, Ph.D., an immunologist and associate professor in the UF College of Medicine’s department of pathology, immunology and laboratory medicines.

“Then, we found an antiviral combination that can be effective, economical, and has a long history of safety.”

Earlier research he conducted led Ostrov to conclude that diphenhydramine was potentially effective against the Fauci Flu all on its own. Now, thanks to recent meeting of scientists at the Global Virus Network’s COVID-19 Task Force, lactoferrin has been added to the repertoire.

According to reports, a researcher at the meeting presented unpublished data on various federally approved compounds that possess anti-covid properties. Lactoferrin was one such compound.

“ Like diphenhydramine, lactoferrin is available without a prescription,” reported SciTechDaily. “Ostrov thought about pairing it with diphenhydramine and ran with the idea.”

“In lab tests on human and monkey cells, the combination was particularly potent: Individually, the two compounds each inhibited SARS-CoV-2 virus replication by about 30%. Together, they reduced virus replication by 99%.”

Sounds like covid can be cured without “vaccines” and masks

This discovery, Ostrov says, represents a first step in developing a formulation that could be used to accelerate recovery from Chinese Germs. It could eventually lead to an academic-corporate partnership for human clinical trials centered around Covid-19 prevention.

Additional research involving mice is also already underway for these two particular compounds.

For this latest research, scientists focused on a specific type of protein expressed in human cells known as sigma receptors. The Fauci Flu is said to “hijack” the body’s stress-response machinery, including sigma receptors, in order to replicate inside the body.

Interfering with that signaling could be the key to stopping the Chines Flu from staying potent enough to cause infection, Ostrov says.

“We now know the detailed mechanism of how certain drugs inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection,” he added in a statement.

Data from Ostrov’s experiments show that a highly specific sigma receptor-binding drug candidate with pain relieving properties combined with OTC products such as diphenhydramine and lactoferrin could inhibit viral infection and decrease recovery time in those already infected.

As encouraging as this all sounds, Ostrov recommends against self-medicating with these two compounds in an attempt to heal a Fauci Infection without professional medical guidance and oversight.

Ostrov also pointed out that the type of lactoferrin used in his experiments differs slightly from the kind commonly available to consumers in supplement form. The widely available type is commonly used to treat stomach and intestinal ulcers, among other health conditions.

Lactoferrin is such a powerful immune-boosting nutrient that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a pharmaceutical-pushing fake science entity, has advised mothers not to breastfeed their babies because breast milk contains high amounts of lactoferrin. The CDC would instead prefer that mothers feed their babies industrial baby formula, leaving their tiny immune systems damaged and diseased.

Ostrov’s study is entitled: “Highly Specific Sigma Receptor Ligands Exhibit Anti-Viral Properties in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Cells.” It is available for further review in the Pathogens journal.

The latest news about scientific discoveries pertaining to the Fauci Flu can be found at Pandemic.news.

