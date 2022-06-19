Depopulation twofer: Youth suicide rates are HIGHER now that children are being pushed to go “trans”

Research compiled by The Heritage Foundation's Jay P. Greene, PhD, suggests that the more children are pushed to become "transgenders," especially without parental consent, the likelier they are to contemplate or commit suicide.

The suicide rate among trans people is already abnormally high compared to the rest of the population, and that rate only increases the further a child is groomed into taking hormone-altering drugs or mutilating body parts – these being irreversible changes that cause permanent damage.

Generally speaking, youth gender dysphoria typically resolves itself without any type of medical intervention. And yet, the LGBT mafia insists that children need to go trans in order to become their “true selves” – and that if they are deprived of this “right” they will kill themselves.

The exact opposite is true, it turns out. The more that children are protected against destroying their bodies by parents or other loved ones, the likelier they are to appreciate their natural biology as they grow into maturity.

“Though research demonstrates that gender confusion generally resolves itself without medical intervention, some educators and medical professionals encourage teens, and even pre-teens, to take puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones so that their secondary sex characteristics, such as body and facial hair, breast tissue, muscular build, and fat composition, align more closely with the gender with which they identify,” Greene writes.

“Other advocates, members of the media, and even (Joe Biden’s) White House staff invoke scientific authority to assert that cross-sex medical interventions reduce the risk of suicide.”

Despite all this, actual evidence shows that encouraging children to sell their souls to the Cult of LGBT sets them on a path toward destruction and possible suicide. This is especially true of children who fail to acknowledge or understand that the changes they choose to make are permanent.

“The danger of adolescents committing suicide if they do not receive these medical interventions is thought to be so urgent that the Biden Administration recently issued a statement ‘confirming the positive impact of gender-affirming care on youth mental health,’ while referencing ‘the evidence behind the positive effects of gender-affirming care,’” Greene continues.

“However, young people may also experience significant and irreversible harms from such medical interventions.”

Want to help and protect children? Encourage them to accept and embrace their natural biology

The Backgrounder, a Heritage Foundation research publication, published the results of an empirical analysis on all of this showing that the White House’s claims suffer from a “series of weaknesses that prevent researchers from being able to draw credible causal conclusions about a relationship between medical interventions and suicide.”

Greene and his colleagues’ research methods instead found that increasing minors’ access to cross-sex drugs and surgeries is associated with a “significant increase in the adolescent suicide rate.”

“Rather than facilitating access by minors to these medical interventions without parental consent, states should be pursuing policies that strengthen parental involvement in these important decisions with lifelong implications for their children,” Greene further writes.

Greene is a strong advocate for states adopting a parental bill of rights that codifies parents’ duty and responsibility to protect their children against the wicked and Satanic LGBT agenda. He also says that school officials and health professionals must be required to obtain permission from parents before administering any kind of health service:

“… including medication and ‘gender-affirming’ counseling, to children under 18,” he adds. “States should also tighten the criteria for receiving cross-sex treatments, including raising the minimum eligibility age,” he adds.

Be sure to read the full report from Greene and The Heritage Foundation.

You can also keep up with the latest news about the LGBT agenda and the destruction of today’s youth at Transhumanism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

Heritage.org

NaturalNews.com

Published by dreddymd

