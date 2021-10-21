More military personnel died from suicide in Q2 2021 alone than from COVID-19 since start of pandemic

The government is determined to enforce vaccine mandates in the country to try and slow the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). But instead of forcing civilians and service members to get vaccinated, it seems like the government should have been trying to address a more pressing matter.

According to a study, suicides among active-duty members of the U.S. Army have increased by 46 percent in 2021.

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.Findings from the study, which was commissioned by the Pentagon, show that suicides in the U.S. Army’s active-duty forces have increased by a shocking 46 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

According to the new suicide report from the Pentagon, 60 active-duty U.S. Army personnel members lost their lives to suicide in Q2 of 2021. There were 41 suicide deaths recorded in Q2 last year.

Findings also reveal that the number of U.S. military personnel, both active-duty and reserve, who died from suicide in Q2 of 2021 is 139 . There were 130 recorded suicide deaths during the same period in 2020.

The numbers are shocking, especially since the total count of military personnel who have died from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is at 67.

Senior leaders call for more efforts to address the mental health crisis among service members

In September, the military released figures showing that suicides in the armed forces increased by 15 in 2020. Because of the troubling and significant increases in suicides among the Army and Marine Corps, senior leaders have highlighted the need for immediate action to reverse the trend.

Study findings show that there were 580 suicides in 2020 compared with 504 the prior year.

Within that period, the number of suicides by Army National Guard troops increased by about 35 percent, from 76 in 2019 to 103 in 2020.

There was an almost 20 percent increase in suicides among the active-duty Army. Marine Corps suicides increased by more than 30 percent from 47 to 62. For the Marine Corps Reserves, suicides went from nine deaths to 10.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says that suicide rates among service members and military families are still too high. He adds that things need to be done to help improve the situation and prevent more suicide deaths.

Focus on mental health, not vaccine mandates

According to a research paper released in the summer of 2021, 30,177 American active military personnel and veterans involved in post-9/11 wars are estimated to have died by suicide. The figure is at least four times greater than the 7,057 service members who died in combat during the same period.

The statistics comes from a report from the Cost of War Project, a joint research effort between Brown University and Boston University.

The report authors warned that if the U.S. government and society don’t make “significant changes” in the management of the mental health crisis among service members and veterans, “suicide rates will continue to climb.”

“That is a cost of war we cannot accept,” the authors of the report conclude.

While military leaders do enforce anti-suicide programs, some have questioned if the Department of Defense is spending enough resources on suicide prevention. (Related: Mental health crisis, tyrannical mandates characterize pandemic – Brighteon.TV.)

Austin highlights the fact that the military may be focusing too much on the coronavirus instead of the mental health of service members. Army leaders suggest enforcing measures to help identify signs or “red flags” of impending mental health breakdowns among fellow soldiers to prevent suicide attempts.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Army Sergeant Major Michael Grinston spoke at the annual Association of the United States Army conference. He explains that since most suicides are linked to poor finances or failed relationships, checking for any warning signs could mean helping soldiers maintain a healthy family life or making sure they’re handling their finances responsibly and paying bills on time.

Grinston emphasizes the importance of recognizing the signs of someone having a hard time before things are too late so they can get the help they need. He adds that in most cases, suicide prevention is reactionary and “often comes too late.”

The Army should approach the sensitive issue by going beyond behavioral health and involving general quality-of-life upgrades. Suicides can be prevented by starting courses to help teach soldiers how to make better financial decisions and how to be better partners in relationships, adds Grinston.

Go to Pandemic.news for more updates on how the pandemic has affected the lives of service members and millions of Americans.

Zoey Sky 

Sources include:

BigLeaguePolitics.com

Military.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.