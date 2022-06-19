ENERGY COLLAPSE: Australian government asks residents to turn off lights to avert power blackouts

As the country enters its mildly cold winter season, Australia is resorting to telling its residents to turn off the heat in order to prevent rolling blackouts amid an “ongoing energy crunch.”

Australian energy minister Chris Bowen has asked residents of Sydney and New South Wales to turn off the lights and any other “energy-intensive appliances” they might have at night because running them all at the same time could kill the grid.

In a televised address, Bowen asked that from “6 to 8 p.m.,” Aussies go dark, essentially, in order to keep the grid online. Just like many other Western nations, Australia has several of its power plants offline right now due to “maintenance and unexpected issues.”

According to Reuters, some 65 percent of eastern Australia’s power is generated by coal, and more than 25 percent of that capacity is currently offline for various reasons.

Wholesale electricity pricing in Australia breached the country’s cap of A$300 per megawatt-hour this week, a threshold at which coal power generation plants start losing money. Some of them have had to shut down completely, resulting in lost energy capacity and even higher prices for consumers.

As with almost every other crisis as of late, this one is being blamed on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even though it has absolutely nothing to do with that situation.

Bowen pushes “green” energy wind turbines as solution to manufactured coal crisis

During a press conference about the issue, Bowen was asked by a journalist if simply upping coal capacity would solve this problem in an instant, to which Bowen snapped back in frustration with a suggestion about installing more wind turbines instead.

“The rain doesn’t always fall, either, but we manage to store the water – we can store the renewable energy if we have the investment,” Bowen said when the reporter challenged the wind turbine narrative by stating that “wind doesn’t always blow.”

So, once again, this is all about pushing so-called “green” energy on the West, even though wind and solar are extremely unreliable and will only make the problem worse.

There is an agenda afoot to deconstruct the strong and reliable fossil fuel infrastructure of Western countries like Australia, and convert them all to “green” alternatives – which is all this “crisis” and others like it are really about.

“The situation in recent days has posed challenges to the entire energy industry, and suspending the market would simplify operations during the significant outages across the energy supply chain,” said Australian Energy Market Operation (AEMO) chief executive Daniel Westerman in a statement.

“It was understandable generators had held back supply in light of the price caps along with unplanned outages and supply challenges with coal and gas, but having to direct generators to provide supply had made it impossible to maintain normal market operations.”

Amid the coal crisis, declining solar output and periods of low wind have created shortages even within Australia’s existing “green” energy system. So, Bowen’s claims that investing in more “infrastructure” will fix the problem are clearly false.

“Also, the coldest start to a winter season in decades is boosting heating demand and worsening the problem,” added Zero Hedge to the conversation.

“Australia (had) better find a way to bring more coal power plants online or risk widespread blackouts amid high demand because of the winter chill.”

In the comments, someone further pointed out that this all hearkens back to the chilling vision of World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab for a new world order.

“So you are not allowed to go out (plandemic lockdowns) and now you have to keep the lights off as well. What’s next: eating bugs?”

