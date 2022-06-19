ENERGY COLLAPSE: Australian government asks residents to turn off lights to avert power blackouts

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports normal energy levels, cardiovascular health, and the nervous system.As the country enters its mildly cold winter season, Australia is resorting to telling its residents to turn off the heat in order to prevent rolling blackouts amid an “ongoing energy crunch.”

Australian energy minister Chris Bowen has asked residents of Sydney and New South Wales to turn off the lights and any other “energy-intensive appliances” they might have at night because running them all at the same time could kill the grid.

In a televised address, Bowen asked that from “6 to 8 p.m.,” Aussies go dark, essentially, in order to keep the grid online. Just like many other Western nations, Australia has several of its power plants offline right now due to “maintenance and unexpected issues.”

According to Reuters, some 65 percent of eastern Australia’s power is generated by coal, and more than 25 percent of that capacity is currently offline for various reasons.

Wholesale electricity pricing in Australia breached the country’s cap of A$300 per megawatt-hour this week, a threshold at which coal power generation plants start losing money. Some of them have had to shut down completely, resulting in lost energy capacity and even higher prices for consumers.

As with almost every other crisis as of late, this one is being blamed on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even though it has absolutely nothing to do with that situation.

Bowen pushes “green” energy wind turbines as solution to manufactured coal crisis

During a press conference about the issue, Bowen was asked by a journalist if simply upping coal capacity would solve this problem in an instant, to which Bowen snapped back in frustration with a suggestion about installing more wind turbines instead.

“The rain doesn’t always fall, either, but we manage to store the water – we can store the renewable energy if we have the investment,” Bowen said when the reporter challenged the wind turbine narrative by stating that “wind doesn’t always blow.”

So, once again, this is all about pushing so-called “green” energy on the West, even though wind and solar are extremely unreliable and will only make the problem worse.

There is an agenda afoot to deconstruct the strong and reliable fossil fuel infrastructure of Western countries like Australia, and convert them all to “green” alternatives – which is all this “crisis” and others like it are really about.

“The situation in recent days has posed challenges to the entire energy industry, and suspending the market would simplify operations during the significant outages across the energy supply chain,” said Australian Energy Market Operation (AEMO) chief executive Daniel Westerman in a statement.

“It was understandable generators had held back supply in light of the price caps along with unplanned outages and supply challenges with coal and gas, but having to direct generators to provide supply had made it impossible to maintain normal market operations.”

Amid the coal crisis, declining solar output and periods of low wind have created shortages even within Australia’s existing “green” energy system. So, Bowen’s claims that investing in more “infrastructure” will fix the problem are clearly false.

“Also, the coldest start to a winter season in decades is boosting heating demand and worsening the problem,” added Zero Hedge to the conversation.

“Australia (had) better find a way to bring more coal power plants online or risk widespread blackouts amid high demand because of the winter chill.”

In the comments, someone further pointed out that this all hearkens back to the chilling vision of World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab for a new world order.

“So you are not allowed to go out (plandemic lockdowns) and now you have to keep the lights off as well. What’s next: eating bugs?”

More stories like this one can be found at EnergySupply.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.