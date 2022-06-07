Biden says Americans have to get ready for more blackouts as energy infrastructure nears breaking point

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.For a couple of years, rolling blackouts have been regular occurrences in the state of California, the Midwest and the Deep South. Now, the Joe Biden administration is saying that people have to get ready for even more blackouts this summer as the energy infrastructure nears breaking point.

In the June 3 episode of “Zoon Politicon,” commentator Holly Seeliger talked about the problems brought about by the Biden administration’s push for green energy.

With the grid system not nearly producing enough electricity, a vast swath of land from the Great Lakes to the West Coast is at risk of blackouts as drought takes its toll amid power plant and supply chain woes.

John Bear, CEO of Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which serves the Midwest corridor from Minnesota to the Texas Panhandle, said that energy shortages move the area in the direction of rotating blackouts. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation also lists the Midwest as the one being at the highest risk for energy cuts.

The Federal Electricity Regulatory Commission, an independent body that oversees the U.S. electric grid, estimates that power prices in the region may soar up to 233 percent at the peak of summer, which is boosted by high demands as temperatures rise and gas prices continue to soar.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also estimates that the average summer temperatures across the U.S. will be between 50 and 80 percent higher than normal.

The Biden administration’s effort to transition six energy grids to a decarbonized system is also part of the problem. According to Bear, part of the effort is phasing out fossil fuel units before new batteries are available. The White House also previously announced Biden’s long-term strategy to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050, but under these efforts, each of North America’s six electricity grids will see power capacity decline.

Reliability crisis could create dangerous outages in Texas, California

Significant outages have already been faced by the Texas grid over the winter storm in February 2021, which killed 246 people. The grid is set to lose 2.9 gigawatts of gas, coal, and nuclear capacity this year, as well. Meanwhile, the grid run by Bear will lose 3.2 gigawatts of power due to retiring coal plants, which will not be replaced. (Related: Say goodbye to food choice and selection as droughts threaten food, water shortages and blackouts.)

Republican commissioners on the FERC and some industry groups argued for a slower transition to avoid energy shortfalls. One of its members, Mark Christie, said they were headed for a reliability crisis, as they are not yet ready for such a move.

Democrats on the commission, on the other hand, are pushing that power transmission issues are the reasons for periodic blackouts, not the energy transition.

California grid operators, in contrast, have also warned that the state faces a risk of blackouts during the next three summers due to power supply shortages. This prediction is based on an analysis of existing power supplies, with new sources expected to come online and the potential of extreme events, including potential gaps between electricity supply and peak demand.

The state is also trying to shift to cleaner energy, although it isn’t the best long-term solution to power issues. Droughts make hydropower less available, while wildfires reduce electricity transmission, according to the California Energy Commission and the California Public Utilities Commission. (Related: Half of America to go dark this summer due to Biden’s “Build Blackouts Better”.)

California’s electricity blackouts are likely to return this summer due to supply shortages. The most precarious window for electricity supply shortages is in the early evenings after solar power stops working, and September is expected to be the most problematic month.

Follow PowerGrid.news for more updates about energy sources this summer.

Watch the video below for more information on what to expect about power and energy distribution in the U.S. this summer.

https://rumble.com/v17g9m5-what-to-expect-about-power-and-energy-distribution-in-the-u.s.-this-summer..html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
What to expect about power and energy distribution in the U.S. this summer.

This video is from the Zoon Politikon channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Inflation, food shortages and the ongoing energy crisis are all coinciding with escalating war.

10 Ways to cope with isolation, quarantines and extended power outages.

Germany’s largest ammonia producer slashes output amid escalating energy crisis; food crop shortages anticipated throughout 2022.

Here’s what will happen if the power grid goes down (plus tips on how to survive).

Prepper must-haves: What to stock up on before a summer or winter power outage.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

Rumble.com

News.Yahoo.com

ScientificAmerican.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related News

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.