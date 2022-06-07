Biden finally addresses baby formula shortage, but it’s already too late: out-of-stock rates have soared to 74%

Fake president Joe Biden claims that the reason he has done nothing about the baby formula crisis all this time is because he had no idea how bad it was until very recently.

Despite the February shuttering by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan, which makes a bulk of America’s baby formula, apparently, Biden was very late to the game in figuring out that something needed to be done.

“I don’t think anyone anticipated the impact of the shutdown of one facility, the Abbott facility,” Biden told reporters the other day when pressed about why the crisis is still going on with no end in sight.

Baby formula manufacturers anticipated exactly this very situation a full three months ago, it turns out, and many of them tried to get the regime to listen. Nothing happened, though, except for Biden sending what little supply remained down to the southern border for illegal aliens to use.

Robert Cleveland, senior vice president for the North American operations of the Reckitt Co., was one of the first to speak out months ago about the crisis. He told Biden that “we knew from the very beginning this would be a very serious event.”

Murray Kessler, CEO of Perrigo Company, expressed similar sentiments about how his company could foresee months ago “that this was going to create a tremendous shortage.”

The Biden regime is a total disaster, by design

Perhaps the Resident-in-Chief’s progressive dementia is causing him to lose his mind over important matters such as this. Maybe he simply forgot ever since February that something is wrong here that requires intervention?

The only other alternative is that Biden is simply lying, and his puppet masters knew all along that the situation would get this bad and never intended to do anything about it. After all, they were all too eager to deprive Americans of baby formula while sending it all to the “migrants.”

When pressed repeatedly by reporters about the matter, Biden claimed that he only figured out what was going on last month. As to why every major baby formula manufacturer knows what was going on months ago while Biden was completely unaware, the Resident-in-Chief responded that “they [knew] but I didn’t.”

This answer was unacceptable, even to the left-wing press, which is still trying to figure out how Biden could have dropped the ball this badly, assuming he is telling the truth (which is highly unlikely).

“There is nothing more stressful than the feeling like you can’t get what your child needs,” Biden said, pretending to relate to average Americans. “As a father and grandfather, I understand how difficult this shortage has been.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been asked again and again by the press corps what the president knew about the baby formula shortage and when. Her answers are no more reassuring than Biden’s.

“We’ve been working on this for months,” she said. “We’ve been taking this incredibly seriously.”

The day after the Abbott plant went dark, Jean-Pierre claims, the U.S. Department of Agriculture eliminated certain regulations to allow states more flexibility to purchase formula. She also claims that scientists at the FDA “have been working around the clock” to get the plant back up and running.

As to when the White House first got a call about the possible need for presidential involvement in the situation, Jean-Pierre answered that she and her people “don’t have the timeline on that.”

“All I can tell you,” she added, “as a whole-of-government approach, we have been working on this since the recall in February.”

Ethan Huff

