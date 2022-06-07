Biden finally addresses baby formula shortage, but it’s already too late: out-of-stock rates have soared to 74%

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.Fake president Joe Biden claims that the reason he has done nothing about the baby formula crisis all this time is because he had no idea how bad it was until very recently.

Despite the February shuttering by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan, which makes a bulk of America’s baby formula, apparently, Biden was very late to the game in figuring out that something needed to be done.

“I don’t think anyone anticipated the impact of the shutdown of one facility, the Abbott facility,” Biden told reporters the other day when pressed about why the crisis is still going on with no end in sight.

Baby formula manufacturers anticipated exactly this very situation a full three months ago, it turns out, and many of them tried to get the regime to listen. Nothing happened, though, except for Biden sending what little supply remained down to the southern border for illegal aliens to use.

Robert Cleveland, senior vice president for the North American operations of the Reckitt Co., was one of the first to speak out months ago about the crisis. He told Biden that “we knew from the very beginning this would be a very serious event.”

Murray Kessler, CEO of Perrigo Company, expressed similar sentiments about how his company could foresee months ago “that this was going to create a tremendous shortage.”

The Biden regime is a total disaster, by design

Perhaps the Resident-in-Chief’s progressive dementia is causing him to lose his mind over important matters such as this. Maybe he simply forgot ever since February that something is wrong here that requires intervention?

The only other alternative is that Biden is simply lying, and his puppet masters knew all along that the situation would get this bad and never intended to do anything about it. After all, they were all too eager to deprive Americans of baby formula while sending it all to the “migrants.”

When pressed repeatedly by reporters about the matter, Biden claimed that he only figured out what was going on last month. As to why every major baby formula manufacturer knows what was going on months ago while Biden was completely unaware, the Resident-in-Chief responded that “they [knew] but I didn’t.”

This answer was unacceptable, even to the left-wing press, which is still trying to figure out how Biden could have dropped the ball this badly, assuming he is telling the truth (which is highly unlikely).

“There is nothing more stressful than the feeling like you can’t get what your child needs,” Biden said, pretending to relate to average Americans. “As a father and grandfather, I understand how difficult this shortage has been.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been asked again and again by the press corps what the president knew about the baby formula shortage and when. Her answers are no more reassuring than Biden’s.

“We’ve been working on this for months,” she said. “We’ve been taking this incredibly seriously.”

The day after the Abbott plant went dark, Jean-Pierre claims, the U.S. Department of Agriculture eliminated certain regulations to allow states more flexibility to purchase formula. She also claims that scientists at the FDA “have been working around the clock” to get the plant back up and running.

As to when the White House first got a call about the possible need for presidential involvement in the situation, Jean-Pierre answered that she and her people “don’t have the timeline on that.”

“All I can tell you,” she added, “as a whole-of-government approach, we have been working on this since the recall in February.”

More related news can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

ZeroHedge.com

NaturalNews.com

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.