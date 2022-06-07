DEJA VU: Just like cruise ships that came to America carrying COVID-infected people, gay parade likely a MONKEYPOX super-spreader

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.Cruise boats are like huge floating cesspools of germs, bacteria and viruses spread by crowds of people eating from the same food buffets, sharing drinks, touching all the same fixtures, and engaging each other in close quarters. In March of 2020, several cruise ships full of COVID-19-infected passengers docked on the West coast of the United States, with thousands of people on board, including dozens who had already tested POSITIVE for Wuhan Coronavirus. They were all allowed by the CDC to disembark and jump on charter flights home or head to military bases.

This was all authorized after thousands of crew members had been quarantined on the vessels. Nothing to see here. It’s just a worldwide pandemic purposely spread by the CDC to the United States. Onward we go, to the gay pride parades just a couple years later, to spread a new pandemic that comes not from eating bats or injecting snake venom, but from having sex with men who had sex with infected monkeys (which gives a whole new meaning to bush-meat).

Welcome to the monkeypox pandemic, where the new “cruise ships” are gay parades, where everybody is crowded in close quarters and touching everyone else and their infected lesions.

Still, it’s nothing to worry about, because the Center for Disease Continuance (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) says so, even though their advice on their own website says the virus can be spread through contact with an infected person’s skin, linen, or respiratory droplets. Still want to attend the super-spreader parades? If you don’t, you must be a gay-hating bigot who’s paranoid about a virus that only seems to affect men who have sex with other men who attended orgies where people already had intimate relations with infected African monkeys.

WHO, CDC, FDA and Biden Regime need a new pandemic for mass-profits, counterfeit ballot drop-boxes, and mail-in voting schemes for midterm elections

Sleepy Joe Biden did not really have 80 million votes for POTUS. Had there been no pandemic, there would have been no need for tens of millions of mail-in-votes cast and 2,000 mules dropping hundreds of ballots each into drop boxes throughout every swing state’s major cities and counties. Now that the economy is in the crapper, inflation is skyrocketing, the supply chain is crippled, and food shortages are entering the critical phase, it’s more than obvious the Biden Regime and every congressional Democrat is scrambling for a “life raft” aboard their sinking Titanic.

Time for a new scamdemic planned by Bill Gates, Fauci, and the Center for Disease Continuation. Just like COVID-19, all of the advice about safety and preventative measures is convoluted, contradictory, and based on zero science. On one hand, they say it’s easily spread through touching, screwing, and breathing. Then, they tell you not to worry at all if you’re attending gay parades and traveling on sex-crazed cruise boats.

Democrats need a new pandemic in order to steal the midterm elections

Just like with Wuhan Coronavirus, the Demon-Democrats want chaos because nation-changing elections are on the precipice. The psychotic Left and the globalists running Washington DC are scared to death about losing the control they have right now, and nearly every gun-and-land-owner in America is set to vote them out of power, and they know it. The only way for the communists to stay in power is to cheat, cheat, cheat.

They need a new wave of pandemic, and they don’t care who dies from it (as long as it’s not themselves), or where it comes from, or if it’s even real. It’s psychological warfare spread through fake news media in order to steal elections. It worked in 2020. Will it work again? Beware of the virus you get from having anal sex with dudes who screwed other dudes who screwed monkeys, because that’s how the Democrats plan to have millions of FAKE people vote from home come midterms.

Bookmark Censored.news to your favorite websites for truth news that’s being censored from the rest of media as you read this.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

GatewayPundit.com

NPR.org

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.