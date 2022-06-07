We’re in the middle of an INFODEMIC and there’s no cure in sight as “authoritative” sources are full of medical misinformation

The worst part of the pandemic is not the virus, but the misinformation coming from the WHO, CDC, FDA and Biden Regime. The regurgitation of haphazard guessing and conspiracy theories based on zero science has created the most dangerous kind of pandemic – an infodemic. First, we were told by Nancy Pelosi that it was perfectly safe to wander around in big crowds in Chinatown, San Francisco, and this was at the beginning of the infodemic. Cruise boats landed on our west coast, full of infected people who had visited China, and were purposely released, without quarantine or even testing, to spread COVID across the United States.

Then came the mad, mad rush to get “vaccinated” with unapproved, unsafe, ineffective “clot shot” jabs that the CDC assured with their favorite infodemic lie were “safe and effective.” Everyone was told if the majority of Americans just got these injections, the COVID “curve” would be flattened. Sure.

Then the CDC and FDA goons lied some more when that misinformation got exposed, and said, well, the “vaccines” won’t stop anyone from getting the virus, and they won’t stop anyone from spreading the virus, but they’ll stop you from catching a bad case of the virus. Another misinformation fear-and-loathing propaganda campaign spread across all MSM, the most contagious and dangerous infodemic ever “released.”

Gender-fluid gay-pox is coming, run for your lives!

Now it’s time to run for your lives because — monkeypox! It’s like AIDS mixed with chickenpox, and it’s the WHO (World Health-Crushing Organization) wants you to know that it’s NOT a gay disease, just because men who have sexual encounters with other men who had intimate encounters (probably anal sex) with monkeys, and then attended orgies, are the only people who have it right now.

Still, the US government and CDC are buying millions of monkeypox vaccines (that don’t really exist because there’s no cure for it yet), and also claim the smallpox vaccine provides 85 percent protection against gay-pox. Again, misinformation is being spread like wildfire, and not by independent media or a bunch of anti-allopathic social media trolls, but by the WHO, CDC and FDA.

Now, the WHO claims people should NOT change their plans to attend gay pride celebrations over monkeypox concerns and outbreaks, even though they say it can be transmitted through clothing. Wait, what? Meanwhile, gay men download apps (hookup apps) at these events to geo-locate where other gay men are around them who are horny and want to go into bathrooms and perform sex acts on each other.

Still, the WHO says go to the parade and don’t worry about spreading COVID or monkeypox, because the WHO is trying to takeover the world and control everyone’s actions forever, and the only way to do that is to spread disease, then force-inject everyone with deadly, population-reduction blood-clot-shots.

Misinformation, disinformation and the infodemic that’s more contagious than Wuhan Coronavirus and Monkeypox put together

Want to catch a deadly infodemic virus that can kill you faster than a animal virus given gain of function ability in a lab? Just listen to the infodemic of misinformation handed down by the CDC, FDA and WHO. They want everyone to attend gay super-spreader events (pun intended) without a mask, and hug as many gay dudes as possible as a message of solidarity in the new communist Amerika. In fact, take a cruise boat over to Europe and West Africa, hug the monkeys and go to orgies, and then come back to America and get an emergency-use-only monkeypox vaccine and you’ll be good to go, according to the monkeypox infodemic.

The formula for a Bill Gates, Nancy Pelosi and Anthony Fauci ponzi-scheme plandemic is to tell everyone to not worry about anything, just go out and party and shop and hug and screw, and we’ll all be just fine. Then, after millions of people catch anything, from a head cold to the flu, test them all “positive” with fake and falsified PCR tests, and rush them to the closest gene therapy jab outlet.

Here’s some excellent infodemic (propaganda) advice straight from the super-spreaders at the WHO:

“It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk. ”

and… “stigmatising people because of a disease is never ok. Anyone can get or pass on monkeypox, regardless of their sexuality.”

It’s all just psychological terrorism spread infodemic style. Maybe Nancy Pelosi should head back out to Chinatown and head up a gay-intravenous-drug-user parade while declaring, “See, there’s nothing to worry about!” Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental “emergency only” vaccines that spread Wuhan Coronavirus and Monkeypox and offer zero protection against them.

S.D. Wells

