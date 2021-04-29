BioNTech co-founder echoes Pfizer CEO, expects people to get vaccinated against coronavirus annually

BioNTech co-founder and chief medical officer Dr. Ozlem Tureci echoed comments made by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla who said that people will likely need a third shot of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine as immunity against the virus wanes. She also expects that people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus annually.

On Wednesday, April 21, Tureci told CNBC‘s Kelly Evans on “The Exchange” that scientists expect vaccine-induced immunity against the virus will decrease over time.

“We see indications for this also in the natural immune response against SARS-CoV-2,” she said referring to the virus that causes COVID-19. “We see this waning of immune responses in people who were just infected and therefore [it’s] also expected with the vaccines.”

Bourla said earlier this month that people will likely need a booster shot – or third dose – of the COVID-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated. He also said people will possibly need to get an additional shot each year. (Related: Pfizer’s vaccine studies are based on FRAUD and put lives in danger, warns former Pfizer vice president.)

“A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed. And again, the variants will play a key role,” he told CNBC‘s Bertha Coombs during an event with CVS Health.

“It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus,” Bourla added.

Big Pharma executives use similar narrative

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.Executives of Big Pharma companies have been echoing each other’s sentiments, in regards to their coronavirus vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky started using the narrative in February when he told CNBC that people may need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 annually, just like seasonal flu shots.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel also said in a recent interview on CNBC‘s “Squawk Box” that annual COVID vaccine boosters will be commonplace going forward, saying the coronavirus “is not going away” and it’s “not leaving the planet.”

Ironically, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna began talking about booster shots while boasting the high efficacy rate of their COVID-19 shots. Pfizer claimed earlier this month that the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech is more than 91 percent effective at protecting against the virus and more than 95 percent effective against severe disease up to six months after the second dose.

Moderna also announced this month that its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 percent effective at protecting against COVID up to six months after the second dose. It was more than 95 percent effective against severe diseases within the same period.

Government plans to secure additional doses of COVID-19 shots

Should Americans require booster shots, the government will likely need to make arrangements with Big Pharma companies and make plans for vaccine distribution.

Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to President Joe Biden’s COVID response team, said on Friday, April 23, that the White House is preparing for the potential need for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

“I can assure you that when we do our planning, when the president orders purchases of additional vaccines as he has done and when we focus on all the production expansion opportunities that we talk about in here we very much have scenarios like that in mind,” he said at a White House press briefing.

David Kessler, the Biden administration’s COVID response chief science officer, said last week that Americans should expect to receive booster shots to protect against coronavirus variants. He told lawmakers that currently authorized vaccines are highly protective but noted new variants could challenge the effectiveness of the shots.

“We don’t know everything at this moment. We are studying the durability of the antibody response,” he told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

“It seems strong, but there is some waning of that, and no doubt the variants challenge … they make these vaccines work harder. So I think for planning purposes, planning purposes only, I think we should expect that we may have to boost.”

Big Pharma prepares supply of booster shots

As the government plans, Big Pharma prepares.

“I want to make sure there are boost vaccines available in the fall so that we protect people as we go into the next fall and winter season in the U.S.,” said Moderna’s Bancel.

Last month, the National Institutes of Health began testing a variety of offerings from Moderna to use as a third shot designed to boost immunity protection as concern grows about emerging variants – including the one first discovered in South Africa, also known as the B.1.351 variant. That variant has been shown to reduce the effectiveness of existing COVID vaccines. (Related: New docs: NIH owns half of Moderna vaccine.)

The Food and Drug Administration‘s approach to authorizing modified COVID vaccines is similar to that of annual flu vaccines, meaning they could be cleared for emergency use without lengthy clinical trials.

According to Bancel, Moderna hopes to submit data to regulators within a few months. “Our goal is to work really hard to get this ready before the fall,” he reiterated.

“I anticipate in the next year or so, we’re going to see a lot of variants. But as more and more people get vaccinated or naturally infected, the pace of the variant is going to slow down and the virus is going to stabilize like you see with flu,” he said.

Moderna to create 2-in-1 vaccine for seasonal flu, COVID

Moderna has an ambitious goal of creating a two-in-one vaccine that protects against seasonal flu and COVID-19. The company announced in September last year its intentions to make a combined vaccine.

“What we’re trying to do at Moderna actually is to get a flu vaccine in the clinic this year and then combine our flu vaccine to our COVID vaccine so you only have to get one boost at your local CVS store every year that would protect you to the variant of concern against COVID and the seasonal flu strain,” Bancel said. “We believe we can get to a high efficacy flu vaccine.”

Follow Immunization.news for more news and information related to coronavirus vaccines.

Nolan Barton

Sources include:

SHTFplan.com

CNBC.com 1

CNBC.com 2

CNBC.com 3

This premium Turmeric liquid supplement, extracted from organic Curcuma longa root, is packed with antioxidants that support the colon, liver, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.