Virginia pharmacy administers wrong, adult-sized COVID vaccines to young children

An independent pharmacy in Aldie, Virginia, is all over the news after it was caught administering adult-sized doses of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to young children under the age of 11.

Ted Pharmacy reportedly injected at least 112 children with the wrong doses on November 3-4, prompting federal and state officials to order an immediate end to all further administration of the injections on November 5.

According to reports, Virginia’s health agency visited Ted Pharmacy to collect all Fauci Flu shot vials from the location.

At least one mother came forward in distress about the “mix-up,” which resulted in her seven-year-old daughter receiving a less-diluted dose of the jab intended for children 12 years of age and older.

The wrong vials had a purple cap while the ones intended for children 11 and younger had an orange cap. How the two got mixed up, and for so many children, remains unknown.

“Nothing says that you can change a purple to an orange,” complained Dasha Hermosilla to News4. “I had this pit in my stomach that, like, what did they just do to my daughter?”

Loudon County Health Department accuses Ted Pharmacy of purposely using wrong doses

Parents whose young children were improperly injected at Ted Pharmacy are being encouraged to contact their children’s pediatricians for an evaluation, and to keep on the lookout for negative side effects.

“Because they did not have the children’s formulation, they used the adult formulation but only gave a third of the amount to the children,” said Director David Goodfriend of the health department.

“Our understanding from Ted Pharmacy is they were trying to do a workaround, which is not authorized.”

This deliberate changing of the vials is being referred to by the Loudon County Health Department as the doses being “incorrectly administered.”

“If it doesn’t all go in, or it goes into the body but doesn’t go into the muscle, or you didn’t draw it up exactly to the [correct] line, there’s a chance you might get too little vaccine,” Goodfriend added.

“There’s also a chance it could have given too much.”

The government ordered Ted Pharmacy to contact every single affected parent to warn them about the “mistake.”

Hilariously (or perhaps not), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still urging the parents of these children to bring them back in three weeks for their second injections, or even to restart the entire series a second time.

As we reported, the seriousness of all this cannot be overstated, seeing as how these injections are known to cause serious heart effects in young children.

Many little ones are now suffering heart attacks and other cardiovascular events due to getting injected with messenger RNA spike proteins, which destroy the body.

“I would have never done this if I knew they were giving the adult reformulated vaccine,” Hermosilla added in a statement to the media. “I should’ve pushed her to show me the vial of orange which she didn’t have, and then I should’ve left.”

Fox 5 attempted to contact the owner of Ted Pharmacy, Ester Megally, for an official statement. She did not comment when reached by phone, but she did provide the following statement to the Washington Post:

“It’s a working day for us now, and we are a little busy. I’m sorry.”

Another thing to remember is that the child-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID injection contain an added heart attack drug that is not included in the version for older children and adults. This could further affect how young children react to receiving the wrong doses over the longer term.

The latest coronavirus insanity can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

WashingtonExaminer.com

NYPost.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts