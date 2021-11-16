VACCINE HOES: Austria Brothel offers free ‘sex session’ to clients who get vaccination on-site

An Austrian brothel has offered free sex sessions to clients who receive the coronavirus vaccine at its facility.
Starting on November 1, the Funpalast brothel in Vienna said customers who receive the vaccination on-site will be allowed entry into its “sauna club” where they can have their way with a “lady of their choice,” according to the Daily Mail. The offer will be available throughout the month of November, during which boys as young as 14 can participate so long as they are accompanied by an adult.
“Many men, very many men with a migration background, virtually refuse vaccination or don’t even know that you can be vaccinated,” Fun Palast manager Peter Laskaris told Reuters. “And since we are actually reaching this target group, we decided to set up a vaccination street here.”
Germany initiated a similar plan of coronavirus testing for brothel clients earlier this year.
The latest offer comes after Austria instituted strict restrictions on the unvaccinated, barring them from restaurants and other public venues. Christoph Lielacher, director of the Fun Palast, said that the measure – known as 2G – caused a 50 percent dip in customers, which they hoped the free sex offer would alleviate. From The Local:
People who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can show their yellow Impfpass (vaccination booklet), or data from their e-Impfpass, for example a printout of their vaccine certificate, the Grüner Pass app or an EU digital Covid pass from another EU country.
For most people, proof of vaccination will be a valid ‘G’ for nine months, or 270 days to be precise, after the second dose, as of December 6th. After this, a third dose is required to be allowed entry to 2G venues. The vaccine pass will be valid for another 270 days (nine months) from the date of the third dose.
“Since the 2G rule (vaccinated or recovered) has been in place, there has been a real rush to get vaccinated,” said Laskaris. “We have had a lot of people come in today to get vaccinated.”
