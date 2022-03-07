International community demanding probe of Russia for “war crimes” but not U.S. for funding multiple bioweapons labs around the world

As Russian forces continue to stream into neighboring Ukraine, they have begun using heavier weapons and ramping up bombing and missile attacks, but in doing so, Vladimir Putin’s troops may have violated international law governing warfare.

As such, the international community is looking to have Russia’s use of force investigated and potentially sanctioned as ‘war crimes,’ according to reports this week.

NBC News noted:

Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister condemned what he called “barbaric Russian missile strikes” in central Kharkiv Tuesday morning and called on the international community to “do more.”

In a tweet, Dmytro Kuleba accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes following the incident.

The tweet contained a video clip of a massive explosion at a government building as vehicles were passing by.

Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY! pic.twitter.com/tN4VHF1A9n — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 1, 2022

“Putin is unable to break Ukraine down,” he said. “He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians.”

“The world can and must do more,” he said, while also calling on the international community to “INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY!”

In response, the International Criminal Court pledged to investigate whether Russia is guilty of committing war crimes or crimes against humanity — not that the court has any power to enforce its ruling should it find Russia guilty.

That said, it’s amazing there are no calls for the United States to be investigated for similar violations after reports noted that the U.S. government has, for years, funded more than two dozen bioweapons labs, some of which conduct dangerous gain of function research like that which created the COVID-19 ‘bug.’ And lo and behold, one of those labs is in Ukraine.

The funding of those labs is in direct violation of the United Nations Convention, though the U.S. military has been actively involved in the development of deadly toxins, bacteria and viruses at labs in 25 different countries; besides Ukraine, the labs controlled by the Pentagon are located in former Soviet Georgia, Iraq, Jordan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Senegal, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa and the Ivory Coast.

The labs are reportedly linked to a $2.1 billion military program run by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, while the program itself is known as the Cooperative Biological Engagement Program or CBEP.

“In the former Soviet Union country of Ukraine, the Pentagon funds a shocking 11 bio-laboratories through the Department of Defense (DoD) Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). Contrary to what its name implies, the DTRA does not reduce threats; it creates more of them by funding new bio-laboratories,” Natural News reported this week.

“Ukraine has no control over the military bio-laboratories on its own territory,” reports the Exploring Real History blog.

“According to the 2005 Agreement between the U.S. DoD and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the Ukrainian government is prohibited from public disclosure of sensitive information about the U.S. program and Ukraine is obliged to transfer to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) dangerous pathogens for biological research.”

In partnership with Canada, Sweden and Ukraine, the U.S. devised a protocol to develop these weapons of mass destruction at a location known as the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine. That is an international organization that the American government primarily funds and has been given diplomatic status. Officially, the center supports scientists who once worked in the Soviet Union’s bioweapons programs.

“Over the past two decades, the STCU has invested more than $285 million in funding for some 1,850 projects of scientists who previously had involvement in creating weapons of mass destruction,” Natural News reported.

So — war crimes for both the U.S. and Russia?

