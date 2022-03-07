International community demanding probe of Russia for “war crimes” but not U.S. for funding multiple bioweapons labs around the world

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.As Russian forces continue to stream into neighboring Ukraine, they have begun using heavier weapons and ramping up bombing and missile attacks, but in doing so, Vladimir Putin’s troops may have violated international law governing warfare.

As such, the international community is looking to have Russia’s use of force investigated and potentially sanctioned as ‘war crimes,’ according to reports this week.

NBC News noted:

Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister condemned what he called “barbaric Russian missile strikes” in central Kharkiv Tuesday morning and called on the international community to “do more.” 

In a tweet, Dmytro Kuleba accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes following the incident. 

The tweet contained a video clip of a massive explosion at a government building as vehicles were passing by.

“Putin is unable to break Ukraine down,” he said. “He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians.”

 “The world can and must do more,” he said, while also calling on the international community to “INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY!”

In response, the International Criminal Court pledged to investigate whether Russia is guilty of committing war crimes or crimes against humanity — not that the court has any power to enforce its ruling should it find Russia guilty.

That said, it’s amazing there are no calls for the United States to be investigated for similar violations after reports noted that the U.S. government has, for years, funded more than two dozen bioweapons labs, some of which conduct dangerous gain of function research like that which created the COVID-19 ‘bug.’ And lo and behold, one of those labs is in Ukraine.

The funding of those labs is in direct violation of the United Nations Convention, though the U.S. military has been actively involved in the development of deadly toxins, bacteria and viruses at labs in 25 different countries; besides Ukraine, the labs controlled by the Pentagon are located in former Soviet Georgia, Iraq, Jordan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Senegal, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa and the Ivory Coast.

The labs are reportedly linked to a $2.1 billion military program run by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, while the program itself is known as the Cooperative Biological Engagement Program or CBEP.

“In the former Soviet Union country of Ukraine, the Pentagon funds a shocking 11 bio-laboratories through the Department of Defense (DoD) Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). Contrary to what its name implies, the DTRA does not reduce threats; it creates more of them by funding new bio-laboratories,” Natural News reported this week.

“Ukraine has no control over the military bio-laboratories on its own territory,” reports the Exploring Real History blog.

“According to the 2005 Agreement between the U.S. DoD and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the Ukrainian government is prohibited from public disclosure of sensitive information about the U.S. program and Ukraine is obliged to transfer to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) dangerous pathogens for biological research.”

In partnership with Canada, Sweden and Ukraine, the U.S. devised a protocol to develop these weapons of mass destruction at a location known as the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine. That is an international organization that the American government primarily funds and has been given diplomatic status. Officially, the center supports scientists who once worked in the Soviet Union’s bioweapons programs.

“Over the past two decades, the STCU has invested more than $285 million in funding for some 1,850 projects of scientists who previously had involvement in creating weapons of mass destruction,” Natural News reported.

So — war crimes for both the U.S. and Russia?

Sources include:

DrEddyMD.com

NBCNews.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.