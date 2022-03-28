Covid newspeak brought definitional changes to words like “pandemic,” “vaccine,” and “herd immunity”

In case you did not notice, the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemicchanged everything, including the definitions of words that meant something entirely different before anyone had ever even heard the word ‘covid’.

Take the word “pandemic,” for instance. This one was actually changed in 2009 for H1N1 when the World Health Organization (WHO) tried to make it more “inclusive.”

Pre-2009, the word pandemic was defined as follows:

“An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity, resulting in several, simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness.”

Post-2009, it was changed to this:

“An influenza pandemic may occur when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity.”

As you can see, the prerequisite for illness and deaths in large numbers was dropped entirely. Now, it is just about “cases,” which as we know can be defined as pretty much anything due to false-positive test results generated by the fraudulent PCR scheme.

The term “herd immunity” was also changed to only include herds of people who have gotten vaccinated.

“In order to sell vaccines, the concept of natural immunity is either completely ignored or it is claimed to be inferior to the immunity induced by a vaccine,” reports the Daily Exposé.

The original definition for herd immunity pre-2020 defined it as protection derived from infectious disease that is derived when a population becomes immune “either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection.”

Now, herd immunity is defined exclusively in terms of vaccines. There is no longer any immunity to be had from one’s own natural immune system.

“‘Herd immunity,’ also known as ‘population immunity,’ is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached,” the new definition states.

“Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it.”

In other words, you can no longer trust your own natural immune system to protect you against infection. You must get injected with mystery chemicals from Big Pharma in order for that to happen.

The world has been so dumbed down that anything now qualifies as a “vaccine”

The word “vaccine” also means something else in the post-covid era.

It used to be that a vaccine had to, you know, actually provide some type of protection against disease – but no longer. Now, it just has to “lessen symptoms” or something.

The definition of vaccine has actually been getting tampered with for many years, as it was redefined in 2015 from the following:

“Injection of a killed or weakened infectious organism in order to prevent the disease.”

Between 2015-2021, that definition was changed to:

“The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.”

Now, a vaccine is defined like this:

“The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.”

In other words, immunity is no longer the goal with vaccination. All a shot has to do is provide some vague level of “protection,” however that is defined at any given time, in order to qualify.

Then a politician just needs to rush it through at warp speed under the guise of a public health emergency and voila: Easy money for Big Pharma and its political shills.

“Don’t forget to ‘follow the science’ but only the ‘science’ stipulated by the dictators of global health,” says the Exposé. “The ‘science’ they manufacture to fit their agenda complete with Orwellian Newspeak. If you don’t, you’re a tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy theorist.”

Ethan Huff

