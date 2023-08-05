STUDY finds Moderna’s COVID booster shots caused 3,000X more heart damaging than initially thought

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.A new peer-reviewed study has Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “experts” scrambling for cover as it shows that the cardiovascular damage caused by Moderna’s mRNA injections, and particularly its “booster” shots, for covid are orders of magnitude more dangerous than originally claimed.

According to the study, heart-related injuries from the Moderna booster shot are 3,000 times higher than first alleged. Researchers discovered that a shocking one in 25 health care workers at a Swiss hospital who got jabbed showed signs of heart injury caused by the shots.

The paper further reveals that Moderna’s booster shots are more damaging to women than men, on average, though both genders – and yes, there are only two genders – are negatively affected by the injections.

(Related: Moderna’s “solution” to the heart damage caused by its covid injections is another “vaccine” that the company claims can “repair heart muscle” after getting damaged by the mRNA jabs.)

What do an ESPN reporter, singer Tori Kelly, and basketball player Bronny James have in common? They all suffered heart incidents recently due to covid injections

The new study was released right around the time that an ESPN soccer reporter collapsed live during a transmission – watch below:

Keep in mind that the reporter above is pro-vaccine – or at least he was pro-vaccine.

In another frightening incident at a restaurant, singer Tori Kelly collapsed live as well due to blood clots that are probably linked to covid injections. Kelly was performing in Los Angeles at the time, and because of the “really serious” blood clots, she had to be taken to the hospital where medical workers found clots around the Grammy winner’s lungs, as well as in her legs.

Then there was the horrifying incident of Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, who suffered a heart attack while practicing at University of Southern California (USC).

James was not the only USC basketball team player who suffered a heart attack recently, by the way. It is apparently quite common for college athletes to drop to the floor suddenly as their respective schools require covid injection as a condition of playing and attending classes.

Pro-jab extremists are already attempting to “debunk” the new study, claiming that the heart damage caused by Moderna’s covid injections is, get this: “mild” and “transitory” in most cases, they insist.

“The presence of any heart damage is extremely concerning, whether it’s minor and temporary or not,” noted Revolver about the ridiculousness of this claim.

“Nobody knows yet what that could develop into down the road, and you have to wonder how many people would have taken that shot if they knew that ‘heart damage’ of any kind was a high risk.”

In the comments, someone added to the conversation that it is unlikely that many, or even any, of these incidents will be publicly attributed to covid jabs.

“I, for one, will NEVER trust a doctor again,” wrote another. “Learn self-healing and natural preventatives and remedies, people! You can grow a medicinal garden for almost all of what ails you.”

“One of the significant casualties of the covid ‘affair’ is the complete loss of credibility of the so-called medical establishment,” wrote another.

There is never a good reason to get “vaccinated” for covid. Learn more at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Revolver.news

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.