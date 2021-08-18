BOMBSHELL: DARPA was secretly developing the mRNA vaccine years ago through Moderna, and they seek permanent control over your body and bloodline

Prior to the worldwide lockdowns in 2020, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) were surreptitiously working on a new mRNA vaccine platform using a new biotech company called Moderna. Their strategic planning began in 2013, when DARPA funds were used by Moderna to invent methods for inducing a short-lived immune response through administration of mRNA vaccines.

The inventor of the mRNA platform, Dr. Robert Malone, reveals that “Moderna was essentially founded by DARPA.” Millions of dollars in DARPA grants built the vaccine program, through patents handed down to Moderna. However, Moderna refuses to disclose these DARPA awards in the patent applications that they filed for the new vaccine technology.

DARPA is behind the mRNA spike protein experiment, with help from the NIH

As this secretive DARPA project comes to light, it becomes apparent that nefarious forces within the US government were planning to unleash this technology for years prior to a “public health emergency.” To achieve compliance, they only needed to exploit human psychology, suspend the rule of law, and threaten people’s livelihoods to coerce the population to enter into this experiment and alter the natural physiology of their cells and biological functions. A director at the NIH, Dr. Anthony Fauci, made sure of that when he called for a nationwide lock down in March of 2020. Carrying out the plan, Fauci is now calling for mandatory injections of this genocidal operating software.

Watchdog group, Knowledge Ecology International, points out that Moderna received $20 million in DARPA grants several years before the “worldwide pandemic.” The group asserts that these funds “likely” led to the development of this new vaccine technology. This longstanding operation includes 26 patents assigned to “Moderna” or “ModernaTx” as well as 154 patent applications. A closer look at these patents shows that Moderna took part in DARPA’s Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics (ADEPT) program. This funding paved the way for Moderna to develop mRNA vaccine programs for Chikungunya and Zika viruses, and other upcoming respiratory pathogens.

In response to the inquiry, DARPA says it is “actively researching agency awards to Moderna to identify which patents and pending patents, if any at all, may be associated with DARPA support.” Instead of undergoing an independent audit of their planned mRNA spike protein operation, DARPA is allowed to investigate its own financial trail, which assuredly leads to secretive mRNA experiments being conducted by their operatives at Moderna.

Regardless of the greater conspiracy to experiment on human populations, it is Moderna’s legal obligation to disclose U.S. federal government support in patent applications under the Bayh-Dole Act and regulations issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. DARPA plainly admits they are the brainchild behind this global experiment, declaring on their website: “The first coronavirus vaccine to start human testing is from DARPA investment in the Moderna company.” Even though the mRNA inventions were conceived over the past eight years, Moderna fails to disclose that DARPA was behind the projects all along and denied that federal funds were involved.

Up until 2016, geneticist Daniel Wattendorf was the program manager at DARPA, where he initiated and lead programs that deploy diagnostics, gene transfer drugs, engineered red blood cells and RNA vaccines. He was behind the ADEPT program in 2012, and he advanced the mRNA research through Pfizer and Moderna in 2013. After leading these mRNA vaccines programs, he took a job as the director of Innovate Technology Solutions at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where he is tasked with creating diagnostic tests and biotechnology platforms for “global health solutions.”

When the Pentagon funds and deploys an experiment onto the entire population, it’s no wonder the US is forced to accept an indefinite public health emergency across every community simultaneously. The US continues to suffer under medical martial law, suspended civil liberties, and the continual threat of totalitarian force, even against the bodies of healthcare workers and the individual members of the military themselves.

Global experiment turns people’s bodies into operating systems, controlled by mRNA vaccine updates

DARPA is clear that these mRNA vaccines are not intended to provide immunity, but instead invoke “transient immunity” that forces the body to create antibodies for only a few weeks or months. Straight from DARPA “Pandemic Prevention Platform”: “A principal benefit of the nucleic-acid-based approach to limiting the spread of infection is that genetic constructs introduced into the body would process quickly and not integrate into an individual’s genome. Similarly, the antibodies produced in response to treatment would only be present in the body for weeks to months. This is consistent with DARPA’s intent to safely deliver transient immunity, halting the spread of disease by creating a firewall, and buying time for longer-term medical responses to be developed and deployed.”

This mRNA program is an operating system being installed inside humans – a sinister process of bodily control that is openly admitted by Moderna. These vaccines are a nanotechnology control weapon that delivers genetically coded instructions to rewire the recipient’s normal cellular processes. As a specific toxin (spike protein) is encoded and produced in the recipient’s body, their immune system is pressured to respond. Their immune responsive cells are attenuated over the long haul and become dependent on the instructions, as a biological phenomenon called pathogenic priming or antibody dependent enhancement takes hold.

The first part of this global experiment of control was psychological, coercing people to think they need to reproduce toxins in their body to prove they have immunity to something that has never been isolated or quantitated. Populations were locked down and told they could not make human contact, that everyone was sick, and the air was contaminated, as medical systems isolated people, withheld treatment and murdered patients on ventilators.

The second part of this controlling, manipulative war-time experiment, involves laying out the initial two-shot protocol, which conditions people to accept multiple shots to keep their immune system working in accordance with the “science.” The third part is currently being introduced across the world, as a third dose of mRNA spike proteins is pumped into people who are already experiencing susceptibility to viral pathogens and who “need a booster shot.”

From every year forward, the people will be told that they need their system update “booster shot” as a “new variant” is advertised. The spike protein bioweapon mRNA platform that is being launched through coercion and force today was planned years ago by DARPA, the NIH, Moderna, and their operatives at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

https://www.brighteon.com/eb29bf5a-837d-4f6f-a062-52db65cff882

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

SeekingAlpha.com

Brighteon.com

EverydayConcerned.net

KEIOnline.org [PDF]

Darpa.mil

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts