Proposed law in Maryland would allow mothers to kill their babies up to 28 days AFTER birth

Sen. William Smith (D-Md.) has proposed new legislation in Maryland that would legalize “abortion” up to 28 days after a child is born.

Senate Bill 669, also called the “Pregnant Person’s Freedom Act of 2022,” provisions that a newborn baby can be left to die for up to a month after being born in the event that the “mother” decides she no longer wants to keep it.

A hearing for the “woke” bill has been scheduled for March 15 when legislators will debate it.

“The bill also proposes a revision of the fetal murder/manslaughter statute that would serve to handcuff the investigation of infant deaths unrelated to abortion,” American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) attorney Olivia Summers pointed out.

The reason for this has to do with wording in the legislation that would prohibit investigations into and criminal prosecutions of women and medical professionals for “failure to act” in relation to a “perinatal death.”

“In other words, a baby born alive and well could be abandoned and left to starve or freeze to death,” Summers said. “And nothing could be done to punish those who participated in that cruel death.”

Why are Democrats so obsessed with murdering babies?

The language of the legislation, Summers warned, is so unclear that it would, in fact, “prevent investigations into the death of infants at least seven days AFTER their birth, and may extend to infants as old as four weeks.”

Maryland code does not currently define “perinatal.” A 2020 law, however, does define “perinatal care” as the “provision of care during pregnancy, labor, delivery and postpartum and neonatal periods.”

According to MedicineNet, the official definition is “the 20th to 28th week of gestation” to “1 to 4 weeks after birth.”

Maryland already has a “Safe Haven” law in place allowing the parents of newborn babies to surrender them to a responsible adult without fear of prosecution. So why the need for SB 669, other than to expand the range of time in which a baby can be murdered?

“Under the Safe Haven law, a distressed parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their infant can safely give up custody of their baby, no questions asked,” said the Maryland Department of Human Services. “Newborns can be left at hospitals or law enforcement stations.”

“There is absolutely no reason for Maryland Senate Bill 669’s attempt to prevent someone who lets their baby die from being investigated,” Summers wrote in an analysis of the bill.

“This bill just further exposes the complete lack of regard abortion advocates have for innocent human life.”

If the Democrats pushing the legislation really want to protect life and women, then all they would have to do is extend the length of the safe harbor provisions that are already in place. Since they are not doing this, it would seem as though they have a different agenda.

This is hardly the first time that left-wing politicians have proposed legislation that aims to increase legal eligibility for baby murder. Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) infamously blocked an amendment proposed by Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) that would have protected newborn survivors of botched abortions from being terminated.

“What about if you do not like your two-year-old?” asked someone at LifeSiteNews. “Is it okay to murder her as well? What about your old grandmother who is not much use to anyone anymore? What about the Christian who opposed gender confusion and indoctrination in the schools? Should they be permanently silenced, too?”

More related news can be found at Abortions.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts