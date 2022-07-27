FOOD QUIZ: How many of these 9 surprisingly common FOOD TOXINS do you consume regularly?

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemMillions of health advocates and enthusiasts are still “doing it wrong” when it comes to guarding their body as the temple of their soul, trying to prevent evil toxins from entering and doing chronic damage that leads to suffering and early death. Millions of consumers already know better than to ever consume MSG, aspartame, genetically modified corn and soy (including oils), gluten, tap water, high fructose corn syrup, saturated fat, trans-fats, and other processed “junk science” food. Still, that’s not enough. These folks are not “good to go” just because they are filtering the most popular toxins.

Take the food quiz and see if you pass: If you’re consuming 3 or more of these food toxins on a regular basis, then you fail

Do you “eat out” often or grab “take out” and order “delivery” from restaurants in your area? Guess what kind of oil they use to cook your food? The cheapest kind, that comes from Canada, is also called rapeseed oil, and is not only GMO, but coagulates in your body, causing weight gain, memory loss, and eventually, dementia. That’s number one on the ‘no fly’ list for bad, bad food toxins to be consuming, especially on a regular basis.

Did you know there’s a preservative used in most jarred foods that gives products longer shelf life while shortening human life? This common “preservative” dissolves the myelin sheath of protein – the outer ‘shell’ – of your cells, and causes them to self-destruct to save themselves from cancer, but that doesn’t always work out. Watch out for this predator in those jars of pickles, soups, dressings, peppers, and that comes in as number two on the hit list.

Sure, you know about aspartame causing anxiety, weight gain, and depression, but did you know another popular artificial sweetener called sucralose has trouble leaving your filtering organs, leading to other health crises, including irritable bowel syndrome. That comes in at number three on the flirting with disaster list. Are you filtering your food, or are YOU the toxic food filter?

Let’s start counting and see how many arenas of the “dirty 9” not-so-common toxins that you fail to filter from your regular food regimen

#1. Canola Oil (nearly all restaurants use it because it’s cheap)

#2. Sodium Benzoate (kills human mitochondria and nerve cells by dissolving the outer protein sheath)

#3. Sucralose (doesn’t clear from cleansing organs properly and causes digestive issues)

#4. Growth hormones (found in most conventional meat and dairy products)

#5. Antibiotics (found in most conventional meat and dairy products)

#6. Bleach (most white foods are bleached, plus some fish)

#7. Ammonia (used in most conventional meats to kill bacteria and pathogens)

#8. Industrial-based bread softening agents (azodicarbonamide and urethane)

#9. Aflatoxins from fungi (common in peanuts, cashews, corn, whole grains, and cottonseed – known to cause liver cancer)

So, did you pass or fail? Maybe just keep reading and learn a little more about your ‘adjusted’ food regimen.

Are your ‘whole grains’ contaminated and not so ‘wholesome’ or ‘natural’ after all?

Have you or a loved one been diagnosed with liver cancer? Are you afraid of getting it? You better figure out what “whole grains” are actually healthy for you, and which ones are most definitely NOT. Ever heard of aflatoxins? Yes, that’s spelled correctly. They are a family of toxins produced by specific fungi that are common on agricultural crops like peanuts, tree nuts, cottonseed, and corn. They can contaminate these crops, not only in the fields and at harvest, but during storage too.

Regular exposure to these aflatoxins is associated with an increased risk of liver cancer. Believe it or not, whole grains are not always a healthy food choice. The mass media has ingrained that in people’s brains (pun intended), but it’s not always true.

Though whole grains are a source of energy (carbohydrates), they also represent a significant source of food-borne contaminants called mycotoxins, which include aflatoxins, ochratoxins, fumonisin B1, deoxynivalenol, and zeralenone. They may also contain toxic metals like lead, cadmium, and arsenic. Watch out for acrylamide also, a known process contaminant.

Tune your food news frequency to FoodSupply.news and get updates on more toxic foods and food shortages coming to stores near you.

S.D. Wells

Sources include:

TheGuardian.com

Cancer.gov

DrEddyMD.com

NCBI.nlm.nih.gov

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.