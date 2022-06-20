HUGE FINDING: Higher CO2 makes food crops and herbs more nutritious and medicinal

The war on carbon is a war on life itself. It is a war on plant health, animal health and human life. Not only is carbon dioxide necessary for photosynthesis, but it also makes plants more nutritious, multiplying their medicinal value. Numerous studies show that higher carbon dioxide levels increase the vitamin and mineral output of plants. Studies also show that higher carbon levels increase the plants' output of flavonoids, phenolics, essential oils, tannins, antioxidants, amino acids and other phytochemicals.

Humans and animals depend on the vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals provided by the plant kingdom. When plants are starved of basic elements like carbon, they cannot provide the nourishment that humans need to thrive. As the world’s population surpasses eight billion people, there will be a greater global need for warmer temperatures, longer growing seasons and higher carbon dioxide levels to build up an ecosystem that supports highly medicinal crops, herbs and super foods.

CO2 enrichment significantly boosts the medicinal properties of herbs

A research team (AbdElgawad et al.) conducted a CO2 enrichment study on caraway. This herb is cultivated globally and is used to treat several human ailments, from diarrhea and cholera to asthma and hypertension. Caraway has a history of medicinal use as an antibacterial, anthelmintic, antifungal, anti-allergic and bronchodilator. Because it is a valuable medicine worldwide, scientists are looking into ways to promote its growth and increase its medicinal properties.

The researchers grew the herb in two controlled environments. One environment contained 400 ppm CO2 and the other was enriched with elevated CO2 level of 620 ppm CO2. The plants were harvested as sprouts after nine days of growth and as mature plants after 45 days of growth. The researchers quantified the differences in their medicinal value. The high CO2 environment enhanced photosynthesis, the chlorophyll content, as well as the fresh and dry weight of the plants. In the sprouts, these increases were 66%, 50%, 64% and 120%, respectively. In the mature plants, these increases were 40%, 44%, 48% and 29% respectively.

These increases were just the beginning. The CO2 enrichment also boosted the carbohydrate, protein, fat and crude fiber content of the plants. The CO2 enriched caraway also produced more minerals, vitamins, amino acids, phenolics and antioxidants, and ultimately produced more robust antibacterial activities. These increases in medicinal quality were observed in the sprout stage and in the mature plants. CO2 enrichment can turn herbs into highly effective medicine that fight infectious disease, chronic diseases and cancers.

CO2 enrichment boosts antibacterial, antiviral, anticancer properties of plants

In another study, scientists enriched Arthrospira platensis with CO2. This cyanobacterium is farmed from mineral-rich alkaline waters and is used around the world for its medicinal properties. The researchers found that higher atmospheric CO2 caused increases in the carbon to nitrogen ratio, which “induces the synthesis of secondary metabolites by carbon allocation to the secondary metabolism.” The substantial increase in polyphenol content boosted the medicinal properties of the plant “including anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antioxidant, antithrombotic, vasodilatory, and anticarcinogenic.”

The CO2-enriched samples boosted the antibacterial properties against Salmonella enterica, Escherichia coli, and Klebisella pneumoniae. They also “showed the strongest cytotoxic activities toward cancer cells,” boosting the plant’s ability to “inhibit proliferation of human colon (HCT-116), breast (MCF-7) and ovarian (OVCAR) cancers.”

A trove of studies prove that CO2 enrichment causes increases in anticancer, antibacterial and antiviral bio-activities. These enhancements boost the medicinal value of thyme, Brazilian ginseng, green tea, basil, peppermint, guava, kava, hibiscus, valerian, etc.

How to thrive during the next pandemic

This is how the global population survives upcoming plagues and pandemics… They must exit the paradigm of fear that has been foisted on their minds. They must end their allegiance to the germ theory and the medical dictatorship it has wrought. They must look for ways to increase biodiversity and boost the medicinal properties of plants. It’s this plant nourishment that builds the human immune system. The medicines synthesized in plants are necessary to create an internal cellular terrain that thwarts disease and builds immunity in humans and animals. As the globalists ratchet up their war on carbon, the people must take back their communities and adopt the principles found in permaculture. It is of the utmost importance to restore the nutrient-quality of the soil and create the atmospheric conditions that bring forth a bio-diverse array of crops, herbs and superfoods.

Ironically, the same “experts” who want to “prevent the next pandemic” have notoriously called for the elimination of both people and carbon. These so-called philanthropists invest heavily in the glyphosate-ridden, mono-culture agricultural practices that are destroying soil quality, biodiversity and the medicinal value of plants. These “philanthropists” want to continue spraying toxins on the food and modifying plant genomes for their power and gain. They want to capture carbon underground and starve plant life so humans are deprived of nutrition and valuable medicines. In short, these globalists are weaponizing nature at every level, as they try to starve people and profit from human sickness and disease.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

CO2Science.org

CO2Science.org

TheTruthAboutCancer.com

NaturalNews.com

Published by dreddymd

