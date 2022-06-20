WATCH: Dr. Jane Ruby offers fresh insights about self-assembling “clots” and “nanowires” found in fully vaccinated cadavers

A major bombshell has been dropped that exposes Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines” as deadly clot-manufacturing injections. And Dr. Jane Ruby offered her analysis of the situation during a recent segment of “The Alex Jones Show” with guest host Mike Adams, the Health Ranger.

Using his advanced microscopy tools to analyze vials of strange material that embalmer Richard Hirschman sent him, Adams found that the material coming out of the dead bodies of “fully vaccinated” people is both horrifying and novel in that these are not normal blood clots.

In fact, the clot material appears to have nothing to do with blood at all and almost looks like its own type of artificial vessel or rubber band-like object. Hirschman told Adams that he is increasingly having to manually dislodge these strange clots from cadavers, which is something that he never had to do prior to the unleashing of Operation Warp Speed injections.

During the last segment of Adams’ three-hour appearance as guest host of the show, he spoke with Dr. Ruby, who explained that these self-assembling “nanowires,” as she called them, were talked about by Tony Fauci himself, though many people missed it.

“There was an obligation of the NIH (National Institutes of Health) to go before Congress, so Fauci appeared on Dec. 4, 2019 – it’s a transcript record, 14 pages for the House Energy Committee and the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight – and he specifically said, Mike: We are going to be using self-assembling nanoparticles,” Dr. Ruby explained to Adams about what Fauci revealed about the future jabs before the plandemic was even announced.

“No one said a word, no one called him out, no one asked him to explain what that was, and they just let it go on. And what you’re looking at from your brilliant work – it looks like to me – is the results of self-assembling nano-machinery inside blood vessels.”

Be sure to watch the video with Adams and Dr. Ruby below:

mRNA is a misnomer: What these shots contain is completely synthetic RNA

Dr. Ruby is convinced that all of this was planned and this is no accident that these strange foreign objects are self-assembling inside people’s bodies and eventually killing them. She also made a clear distinction between the concept of messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is not what these jabs contain.

What they do contain – or produce, depending on the brand (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) – is a synthetic RNA technology that we still do not fully understand since it is novel and has never before been used in humans.

Dr. Ruby also suggested during the interview that some of the vials of the material that Hirschman stored away actually saw their contents expand in size even while outside the body. This suggests that perhaps these self-assembling structures do not even require a living human body in order to continue building themselves.

Adams further explained how he observed under his high-powered microscope that many of the objects contain what appear to be insulated nanowires that are stuck to the main material. He tried to remove one with tweezers, but it was so affixed that he could not successfully remove it.

“It’s hard to believe that your government is no longer there and that your agencies are collapsing, and that there’s some worldwide force that’s trying to kill you off and make you suffer before they do it,” Dr. Ruby added to the conversation about how this is all intentional.

Be sure to watch the full video above to hear the rest of the conversation between Adams and Dr. Ruby.

More of the latest news about the deadly contents of Fauci Flu shots can be found at Vaccine.news.

