Why do military aircraft keep falling out of the sky? New analysis provides answers

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.Last week, American military families lost five more service members, but not to force of arms in battle on a distant battlefield — to yet another military aircraft accident.

Five U.S. Marines — two aviators and three crew members — were killed when their MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, which can take off, land and hover like a helicopter but fly like a plane — crashed during a training flight in Imperial County, Calif. They were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, under the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to a statement issued Friday night by Maj. Mason Englehart of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but it is just the latest in a series of crashes that, over the past six years, have killed 198 service members and civilians, destroyed 157 aircraft, and cost taxpayers $9.41 billion, according to a 2020 congressional report.

As reported by Responsible Statecraft:

Two years after the congressional report, crashes are still happening with alarming frequency, leading many to wonder why this seemingly simple issue still plagues the world’s best-funded military. Experts who spoke with Responsible Statecraft had a simple answer: The epidemic of accidents is the result of a military budget geared more towards shiny, cutting-edge tech than the nuts and bolts of pilot safety.

“??There’s big lobbies for big-ticket systems, and there’s not the same kind of lobby for aviation safety,” said Bill Hartung of the Quincy Institute, according to the outlet.

The outlet noted that the 2020 congressional report provides a great deal of insight as to why the deadly crashes continue to occur.

While investigators recommended several common-sense measures to address the problem including more money for maintenance and spare parts as well as establishing a safety board within the Pentagon, they also said that at least some of the crashes are likely occurring because pilots were not flying enough hours. So they recommended spending more to allow for more flight time.

“Yet Dan Grazier, a defense expert at the Project on Government Oversight, says the Pentagon is ‘largely at the same place’ as it was when the report came out,” Responsible Statecraft noted. “According to Defense One, an oversight board has still not been established. And Grazier notes that ‘in some cases, there’s been an effort to double down on some of the problems.’”

Take increased flight hours, for instance. Last year, active-duty Air Force pilots managed to get an average of 10.1 flight hours per month, which was a decrease from the 10.9 hours per month they averaged the year before. Also, Heritage Foundation senior defense fellow John Venable, a former F-16 pilot himself, said recently that pilots are really only getting about 4. 1 flight hours per month. As the congressional report noted, the Pentagon has attempted to substitute real flight time with hours spent in flight simulators. Not exactly the same thing, as Grazier pointed out.

He noted an incident in 2020 in which an F-35 crashed during a landing at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. According to the defense expert, the pilot “had trained extensively on the simulator,” but his training did not at all prepare him for a glitch during landing.

“The simulator acted in one way as the aircraft was landing, but then the real aircraft acted in a different way,” Grazier said.

That pilot ejected and no one on the ground was hurt. But with increasingly sophisticated aircraft in America’s inventories “that can’t get in the air as often as their simpler ancestors and are more likely to malfunction,” crashes are mounting and are more than just a passing problem, the outlet noted.

That brings the situation back to the V-22 Osprey, an incredibly complex flying machine that many defense experts said should never have been purchased.

“When that program was started, I was in the building, as they say, in the 80s,” said Lawrence Korb of the Center for American Progress. “It was so expensive and [had] so many problems that the Army dropped out of it, and basically the Marines stayed in.”

JD Heyes

Sources include:

ResponsibleStatecraft.org

DefenseOne.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.