US military caught deceitfully administering EUA Pfizer jab for covid instead of FDA-approved COMIRNATY

A copy of an internal email data May 25, 2022, suggests that the United States military is not operating above-board when it comes to administering Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” in accordance with the law.

Entitled “MTF Ordering Guidance for Pfizer Comirnaty-labeled (Tris / Sucrose? Gray Cap) vaccine,” the email, which was shared by “The Colonel’s Corner” to a Telegram page, exposes the U.S. military for ordering the bare minimum of Pfizer’s FDA-approved COMIRNATY jab, which is legally required for all military personnel, while continuing to administer the experimental Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) jab as a general rule.

Just to be clear, Pfizer’s EUA jab is not interchangeable with its FDA-approved jab. This suggests that the U.S. military is operating outside of the law and doing whatever it pleases.

The email, which was addressed to Certified Surgical Technologists (CSTs), contains specific ordering instructions for Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) related to the “Pfizer / Comirnaty” jab with a gray cap. It states:

“Due to the amount of Pfizer Purple Cap vaccine currently on hand, MTFs should limit ordering the Pfizer Gray cap vaccine unless absolutely necessary by the following guidance.”

The email goes on to add that before ordering the “Pfizer Comirnaty-labeled Gray Cap vaccine,” MTFs must first continue to use, order, and exhaust all stock of the “Purple Cap” vaccines, referring to the EUA ones.

“If the Pfizer Comirnaty-labeled (gray cap) vaccine is needed due to legal reasons (i.e., mandated), then MTFs will only order the minimum amount needed to fulfill the requirement,” the email further states.

FDA, CDC both complicit in blurring lines between EUA and FDA-approved Pfizer injections

Despite repeated attempts by the Biden regime and others to blur the lines between the two injections, COMIRNATY is, indeed, different from the EUA injection from Pfizer that was administered starting in late 2020 under Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed agenda.

It turns out that a lawsuit, Church v. Biden, clearly established a legal distinction between the EUA-administered Pfizer-BioNTech covid injection and the FDA-approved COMIRNATY injection – and that distinction is said to be “significant.”

With that said, the U.S. military’s intentional obfuscation between the two is a major breach of the public trust, not to mention a betrayal of the servicemen and servicewomen who are putting their lives on the line, only to be illegally forced to take an experimental “vaccine.”

Neither the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are of any help on this front as both agencies are part of the racket that is intentionally confusing the public about the difference between the two shots.

“Meanwhile, even though Pfizer’s own prescribing information for the two distinct ‘vaccines’ clarifies which product is which, it is critical to note the FDA-approved COMIRNATY jab mandated by the U.S. military is the only Pfizer product that has been given state and federal authority by Congress to be mandated – the EUA product has not,” reports Undercover DC.

Interestingly, the “fact sheets” provided by the FDA and referenced by the U.S. military in its own documentation are suddenly inoperable. What they explained before being removed is that the gray cap product requires no dilution while the purple cap does.

“The FDA’s Preparation Instructions referenced by Health.mil for the Gray Cap and the Purple Cap makes no reference to COMIRNATY,” Undercover DC adds.

“Confusing the distinction between the two products further, the Health.mil website lists both the Gray and Purple Caps ‘vaccines’ as ‘COMIRNATY.’ The information for both products then reads, ‘This vaccine is authorized for emergency use in people 12 and older.’”

The latest news about Pfizer’s covid injections can be found at Immunization.news.

Ethan Huff

