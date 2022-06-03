Dr. Jane Ruby tells Stew Peters: COVID vaccines are making people MORE vulnerable to disease

Dr. Jane Ruby believes the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are making people vulnerable to various diseases.

“These shots are degrading the immune system of people. So what’s happening is they are going to become prey to all kinds of opportunistic infections and you’re just seeing a degradation of immune power,” Ruby told host Stew Peters during a recent episode of the “Stew Peters Show.”

The veteran medical professional and pharmaceutical drug development expert also said that the vaccine-induced HIV-AIDS being transmitted sexually is something that needs to be teased out a little bit. She explained that the HIV-AIDS from the vaccine can be transmitted through body fluids. (Related: Covid “vaccines” cause AIDS: proof.)

The host of the “Dr. Jane Ruby Show” on Brighteon.TV also talked about getting blood donation from the vaccinated. “This is really a big concern for a lot of people because the American Red Cross has been going along with this for a long time without a safety screening program in place,” Ruby said, noting that she is not aware of any studies being done on blood donation from the vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Ruby compared getting the vaccinated blood with getting vaccinated with the Novavax vaccine, which is now approved in certain parts of the world is reportedly coming to the United States.

She mentioned that this injection actually makes the spike proteins by the billions using a moth. “And then they just directly inject them into you. So how is that different from getting the vaccinated blood of someone who is making millions or billions of spike proteins? It’s very dangerous,” Ruby explained.

Peters presented a question from a viewer who asked about the effect of monkeypox on people who are now immunocompromised because COVID-19 vaccine.

Ruby said many people don’t really know what monkeypox is yet, except for that fact that it produces shingles. She added that shingles is one of those viral diseases that will appear once a person’s immune system is damaged, degraded or down for one reason or another.

Monkeypox is another bioweapon made in Wuhan lab

Peters noted that monkeypox is not relatively harmless because this is probably another product of gain-of-function research.

“This has been commercially man-engineered as a bioweapon in the same lab in Wuhan, China. Bill Gates is behind this and it has been weaponized for intentional destruction and death. So the monkeypox that we are seeing here that’s coming out is going to be resistant to any vaccines, but yet they are going to push you towards a vaccine that will not be a vaccine. It’ll be mRNA technology that is also gene editing, DNA altering, dangerous and deadly,” Peters said.

“So that’s the prediction here that I’m making. I’m not a doctor or a scientist. I know where it comes from. And I wouldn’t just discount this as some weak thing. I think that this is going to be something because it’s been weaponized.”

Ruby agreed that it is absolutely weaponized although the supposed cases show people are not dramatically ill.

Peters pointed out that anybody who contracted COVID-19 and just let their immune system take care of it have managed to survive, especially if they don’t have any serious underlying comorbidities. He added that 99.989 percent of people who got COVID-19 survived on their own without any intervention and that this is something that people should not forget about.

Follow BiologicalWeapons.news for more news about bioweapons being used against humanity.

Watch the video below to know more about Dr. Jane Ruby’s comments about the immune compromised, blood of the vaccinated and monkeypox.

https://rumble.com/v170qsx-dr.-jane-rubys-comments-about-the-immune-compromised-blood-of-the-vaccinate.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Dr. Jane Ruby’s comments about the immune compromised, blood of the vaccinated and monkeypox

This video is from the Katy Odin channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

PRE-PLANNED: Weeks before covid appeared in U.S., Congress redefined the word “vaccine” to include mRNA injections.

As usual, Big Pharma is cashing in on all the monkeypox hysteria.

Dr. Jane Ruby: COVID-19 vaccine boosters can cause cancer.

Kevin Hughes

Sources include:

Rumble.com

DrJaneRuby.com

