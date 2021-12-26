Sarah Palin on COVID-19 vaccines: Over my dead body

Former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin didn't hold back against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine Sunday, Dec. 20, during a speaking engagement at the conservative student group Turning Point USA's Americafest event in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Over my dead body,” Palin said as she expressed her stance against getting jabbed with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Palin explained that she had already recovered from the virus, making vaccines unnecessary for her. “Do you remember [Dr. Anthony Fauci] said that if you had COVID, you would be naturally immune?” she asked. Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor, said early in the pandemic that people would get natural immunity from the virus if they become infected with it.

She went on: “So at the time, we were led to believe we wouldn’t need to have the shot. Well, then they changed their tune. Those of us who have had COVID, they’re telling us that even though we’ve had it – we have natural immunity – now we still have to get a shot. And it’ll be over my dead body that I get a shot. I will not. I won’t do it and they better not touch my kids either.”

Palin described her family’s COVID situation back in March when one of her daughters first contracted the virus, then her son, then herself.  At the time, she encouraged everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading the disease and even endorsed mask-wearing as a better alternative than “doing nothing,” despite evidence that masks do little, if anything, to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Palin holds her ground on natural immunity

The former Alaska governor holds a firmer ground on natural immunity. Research studies have shown that COVID immunity from infections is “equal to or more robust and superior to existing vaccines.”

Multiple studies also showed that vaccine-induced protection wanes around six months or sooner, leading to the need for booster shots. In contrast, natural immunity could last three times longer at 17 months. Despite these findings, the federal government is still invested in the narrative of natural immunity being unreliable.

“I think if enough of us rise up and say ‘no, enough is enough,’ there are more of us than there are of them,” Palin said. (Related: Sarah Palin cites Israeli study showing the power of natural immunity to explain why she didn’t get COVID-19 jab.)

In September, Fauci was asked about an Israeli study suggesting that those who have recovered from COVID-19 have a greater degree of protection from the virus than those who received two doses of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Fauci claimed at the time that he did not have a firm answer on the matter and that it is something that needs to be discussed.

Fauci’s comments aligned with that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘srecommendation that those who have recovered from the virus should still get vaccinated.

In the same month, Palin reiterated her position that she didn’t need to get vaccinated because she had natural immunity. “I am one of those conservatives with common sense. I believe in the science and I have not taken the shot,” she said. “I do believe in science, and the Faucism of the day back then was if you’ve had COVID – I’ve had COVID – well then mother nature was creating an immunity into me.”

Meanwhile, government officials are pushing harder to vaccinate every eligible American in light of the surge of cases fueled by the omicron variant. They claim without evidence that the omicron variant is more transmissible than the delta variant.

Watch the video below as Sarah Palin announces that she has not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

https://www.brighteon.com/7d40dedc-d711-47e7-985c-c0c914080b67

This video is from thedeadgene channel on Brighteon.com.

Read more about how COVID-19 is affecting everyone on Pandemic.news.



