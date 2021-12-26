Switzerland to hold vote against mandatory covid vaccination policies

The Swiss Freedom Movement (MLS) has collected 125,000 signatures, which is 25,000 more than required, to hold a vote against the prospect of mandatory Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination.”
If passed, the referendum would actually prohibit all vaccinations and implants without an individual’s consent – meaning vaccines would always remain voluntary and never be compulsory in Switzerland.
Unlike the United States, Switzerland holds referendums several times a year. Citizens can petition to vote on an issue by collecting signatures for it, and if the threshold is met then the country votes on it.
In this case, the Swiss are trying to get ahead of a possible Fauci Flu injection mandate before one arrives on their doorstep like it already has in nearby Germany and Austria.
Swiss law currently allows for mandatory vaccination policies, though none exist at this time. The referendum would remove that provision and disallow the possibility of vaccines ever being mandated in Switzerland.
Incoming president Ignazio Cassis has said that he would only consider mandatory vaccines “as a last resort” to curb the spread of infection. This is too open-ended, which is why the Swiss are attempting to ban the possibility before it ever has a chance to become reality.
“The person concerned must not be punished for having refused to give his consent, nor suffer social or professional disadvantages,” the initiative states.
To clarify again, the referendum covers not only covid injections but also all “other vaccines, chips and digital information that would be implanted in the body.”
Get out there and vote, Switzerland!
As part of the referendum, the MLS is calling for the Swiss Constitution to be amended to include specific protections for health freedom and the fundamental right of each citizen to decide for himself whether or not to be injected.
While Swiss authorities have said that mandatory jabs will not be enforced, Switzerland’s Epidemic Act technically allows for them in extreme circumstances.
There is also concern that Cassis, who takes office on January 1, might try to impose them. Cassis, also a trained doctor, has suggested in the past that “mandatory vaccination can be useful,” which is why the MLS is pushing the referendum.
The date for the referendum has not yet been set, but will likely take place in 2022. It comes after a recent controversial vote approved more covid restrictions (i.e., lockdowns) and so-called vaccine “passports.”
Supposedly 62 percent of voters supported that legislation, which was already technically in force, prompting Health Minister Alain Berset to say that authorities “still have the necessary instruments to manage the crisis, and we can, if necessary, adjust the instruments to developments.
“A decision has been made and we must come together now to get through this winter as well as possible,” Berset added in a statement. “This is an appeal for unity but also for respect for decisions that have been taken.”
The strange thing about that particular referendum is that it saw a 65.7 percent turnout, which reports indicate is “unusually high for a country that holds referendums several times a year.”
As you may recall from years past, Switzerland has made some pretty noteworthy decisions with its referendum process. In 2019, for example, the Swiss rose up to help stop the 5G rollout in their country.
“At last, some common sense,” wrote one commenter at the DailyMail Online about the new MLS referendum to prohibit mandatory vaccination. “Hopefully it won’t be rigged.”
“I only wish Australia would follow the Swiss,” wrote another. “Holding a referendum on mandating vaccines is not a bad idea. But no, the authorities in Australia would not consider such a proposal. They only wish to dictate such a ruling. The Swiss have the right idea.”
More related news about the Fauci Flu can be found at Fascism.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
DailyMail.co.uk
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd