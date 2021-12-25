Austria has practically made it ILLEGAL for people to exist without getting COVID-19 vaccines

Zeotrex® is an herbal blend that helps rejuvenate vitality, energy, mental clarity, and overall wellness through the detoxification of chemicals and metals.The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate in Austria is so severe that the country has practically made it illegal for people to exist without getting vaccinated.

This is according to Alexander Tschugguel, an Austrian and the head and founder of the pro-Catholic St. Boniface Institute. He said this during an interview with Steve Bannon on his show, “War Room: Pandemic.”

At the start of the month, Austria’s government made getting vaccinated against the coronavirus completely mandatory for everybody aged 14 and over. Holdouts will be fined up to 3,600 euros ($4,082) every three months. This decision made Austria the first major country in Europe and the western world to move away from optional vaccinations.

According to Tschugguel, the situation in Austria was, at least partly, caused by the crisis involving the country’s government. As he pointed out, Austria has had three different governments and chancellors within the span of two and a half months.

“The government changes currently, like, every week, and everything changes and the laws are changing also every week.”

This political disaster created a vacuum from which emerged political operatives like Austrian Minister of the Constitution Karoline Edtstadler who are in favor of creating sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

While Edtstadler herself is not solely responsible for Austria’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate, she is partly responsible for making sure life for the unvaccinated in Austria will be as difficult as possible.

“It will be technically, more or less, illegal to even in Austria, to exist in Austria, without having this vaccine,” said Tschugguel. “That’s the biggest thing. And that’s what’s bothering us, obviously.”

Austria’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate law has already been passed in parliament. Unvaccinated Austrians will start getting fined by March 2022.

Tschugguel added that Austria’s new government changed the law to allow it to imprison the unvaccinated for refusing orders to get vaccinated. Prison sentences can be up to one year.

This means that, not only will the unvaccinated be fined every three months for remaining unvaccinated, they could also be imprisoned for refusing the experimental and deadly vaccines.

“Austria is, in my eyes, used as the country to introduce this terrible tyranny in Europe. It’s small, it’s possible to introduce it in Austria, and unfortunately, other people now follow,” said Tschugguel. “We are seeing right now that the European Union, and all the other bad forces in Europe use us as an example.”

Tens of thousands of Austrians protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The resistance to Austria’s vaccine mandate is growing. In the Austrian capital of Vienna, local police had to deploy over 1,400 officers to contain a protest that attracted an estimated 44,000 people on Dec. 12. These protests have been occurring every week since the mandate was announced.

Thousands of Austrians marched through the streets of Vienna holding signs like “No to vaccine fascism,” “No to compulsory vaccination,” “I’m fighting for freedom and against the vaccine” and “Hands off our children.” One sign even read “I’m not a neo-Nazi or a hooligan” to counteract the narrative being spun that the health freedom protests were being led by fascists and rioters.

The demonstrators also chanted “We are the people” and “Resistance!” while marching through the streets of Vienna.

Manuela, 47, traveled into Vienna from out of town to join the protest. She was concerned about how the vaccine mandate will force her unvaccinated children to be excluded from the rest of society.

“It’s incredible discrimination not to be able to send a kid to dancing, tennis or swimming lessons,” she said.

Analea, 44, a Viennese violin teacher, said she did not like the path her country was going down and believed this is “not the direction a democracy should be taking.”

“We can have different opinions and values, but still live together freely,” she said.

The protesters were addressed by Herbert Kickl, leader of the conservative Austrian Freedom Party, which currently sits in the parliament’s opposition. He attacked the government’s response to the pandemic, saying that the public was blindsided by the vaccine mandates.

Kickl also urged the protesters to continue and hold protests every week until the government is forced to roll back the mandate.

Several smaller peaceful demonstrations were also held in at least two other Austrian cities.

Listen to the entire segment of Steve Bannon’s “War Room: Pandemic” wherein he interviews Alexander Tschugguel regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Austria here:

https://www.brighteon.com/822203bc-e07e-4ddb-8db8-1911fd94b26f

The channel, “The Trump Won,” can be found on Brighteon.com.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Austria by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

Reuters.com

France24.com

AlJazeera.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.