Austria first Western country to force covid “vaccines” on all citizens … dissent will not be tolerated

In a first for the Western world, Austria has announced that come February, all citizens will need to be “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

At a recent press conference, Schallenberg explained that government officials convened to come up with a punishment for the country, which is only roughly 65 percent injected.

“Starting Monday, for a maximum of 20 days, a nationwide lockdown will apply,” Schallenberg stated. “[In addition], we will initiate countrywide compulsory vaccination [which] will enter into effect from Feb. 1, 2022.”

“Despite an intensive media campaign … we have not been able to convince enough people to get vaccinated,” he added. “For a long time, the political consensus was not to introduce mandatory vaccination … but we must look reality in the eyes.”

Since Schallenberg would personally prefer that the entire country of Austria roll up its sleeves in full compliance with his demands, he sees it as fitting to punish the country with more fascism until obedience sets in to his liking.

He insists that “too many political forces in this country who openly and vehemently oppose this” are stopping Austria from reaching 100 percent “fully vaccinated” status.

“This is irresponsible,” Schallenberg further whined. “This is actually an attack on our health system. Because of these radical anti-vaxxers and because of fake news, too many of us have not been vaccinated. We don’t want a fifth wave.”

Check out the below video to learn more:

https://www.brighteon.com/80ddbdff-1a41-4b0b-bb78-defc404f5b21

Schallenberg books appointments for unvaccinated residents of Vienna

As of this writing about two million of Austria’s nine million residents remain unvaccinated. Those who continue to remain unvaccinated once February 1 arrives could face fines up to 3,600 euros (roughly $4,000) or a four-week prison sentence.

Those who refuse to comply with the “booster” shot program could also be punished with a fine of up to 1,450 euros (roughly $1,600) or a similar four-week prison sentence.

In Vienna, the nation’s capital, about 340,000 residents remain unvaccinated. All of them have received letters in the mail notifying them that appointments have been booked for them by Schallenberg to receive their injections whether they like it or not.

As for the next full, nationwide lockdown, Schallenberg announced that it will go for an initial 10 days before being “reevaluated.” After that, if he is still unhappy at the progress of his jab push, that lockdown will be extended for another 10 days.

Until that lockdown is declared to be over, all citizens of Austria, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, will only be allowed to leave their homes for “essential” purposes as Schallenberg defines essential.

Schools will remain open, but Schallenberg is ordering Austrians to keep their children at home “whenever possible,” whatever that means.

New “cases” of the Chinese Virus are supposedly rising, which is the justification behind this latest wave of fascism. However, there is no evidence to suggest that there is really an excess of sick people in Austria – unless, of course, we are talking about the “fully vaccinated” who are getting sick from their injections.

“From Austria, first came Hitler, now it’s Schallenberg,” wrote one commenter at LifeSiteNews. “In the end, both will have lots of blood on their hands.”

“Weren’t they the first country to institute death camps?” asked another. “If so, they are well practiced and should have no trouble controlling their complacent citizens. Same script as before, déjà vu.”

More related news about Schallenberg and others like him can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

Brighteon.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

