TRUE CONSPIRACY: More than 96% of Lancet “scientists” who denied covid lab origin theory have direct ties to Wuhan

As you may recall from the early days of the plandemic, 27 “scientists” penned a letter published in The Lancet that claimed the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) did not originate in a Wuhan laboratory. Well, it turns out that 26 of these scientists have direct ties to the Chinese lab in question, making their claims entirely untrustworthy.

That letter, which was published on March 7, 2020, “strongly condemned conspiracy theories” related to the Chinese Virus that suggest it did not come about by chance from bat soup at a wet market. Chinese Germs, they insist, are a product of nature, not of genetic tampering.

This declaration was intended to be the end of the conversation, except for the fact that inquiring minds decided to look into the matter further. What they found is that almost all of the scientists in question have major conflicts of interest when it comes to telling the truth.

The Daily Telegraph discovered that 96 percent of the research team that authored the article for The Lancet have links to Chinese researchers or their colleagues or benefactors at the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), China’s only known level-four biosafety lab.

One of the authors is Peter Daszak, the British president of an organization called EcoHealth Alliance that was caught funneling money directly to the WIV to conduct illegal gain-of-function research on coronaviruses. Another is Sir Jeremy Farrar, a U.K. government scientific adviser.

The only scientist without any obvious ties to the WIV is Ronald Corley, a microbiology expert from Boston University.

“The orchestrator of the letter, British zoologist Peter Daszak, was already found to have a conflict of interest through him being president of the US-based EcoHealth Alliance, which has funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” reported the DailyMail Online.

“Despite declaring no conflicts of interest at the time the letter was penned, The Lancet was forced to publish an addendum to the letter acknowledging Daszak’s connection to EcoHealth Alliance.”

Covid is a bioweapon that was developed to unleash a new world order

The reason why this is all still important now is because this letter in The Lancet played a critical role early on in the suppression of all inquiry into the true origins of the Chinese Flu, which is still being debated to this very day.

There have been efforts from the very beginning to distance China from carrying any of the blame. The powers that be also want to distance Tony Fauci from the Chinese Virus as well, even though we now know for a fact that Fauci sent American taxpayer dollars to Wuhan to develop it.

Several of the letter’s Wuhan-tied signers also hail from Britain’s Wellcome Trust, which was exposed for also sending cash to the WIV to develop genetically modified (GMO) coronaviruses capable of infecting humans.

A full rundown of each signatory and his or her ties to Wuhan is available at this link if you are interested in learning more about what the investigation uncovered.

Suffice it to say that the Chinese Virus was not a random occurrence in nature. It is a contrived bioweapon that was unleashed for the purpose of dismantling the current world order and replacing it with a new world order, among other things.

“Conflicts of interest were not reported for any of the other 26 signers of the letter – not even those with obviously material undisclosed conflicts such as EcoHealth employees and Predict contractors,” says Rutgers University molecular biology Prof. Richard Ebright about the depths of this heinous conspiracy.

More related news about Chinese Virus deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

