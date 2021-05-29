Indian hospital under investigation for allegedly using gang rape, forced intubation to silence and murder female covid patient

shocking report out of the Paras HMRI hospital in Bihar, India gives a morbid glimpse of the deteriorating conditions inside the medical system there. A young woman claims her mother was “gang-raped” by three employees at the hospital and then intubated “to keep her quiet.”

According to the daughter, her mom “walked into the hospital on her own and despite having symptoms, her health condition was satisfactory.” Instead of being properly treated for her infection on May 15, the 45-year-old woman was sent to the ICU and gang raped on the hospital bed by three male employees. The woman found a way to tell her daughter what the hospital workers did to her between 6 pm of May 16 and 11am of May 17. The daughter immediately reached out to the women’s wing of the Jan Adhikar Party (a political party) and reported the sexual assault. The ICU doctors at Paras HMRI allegedly put the victim on a ventilator to keep her from talking about the sexual assault. Four days later, on May 19, the 45-year-old woman passed away – the victim of a gruesome medical malpractice and wrongful death.

The daughter reported: “They declared her dead. However, I suspect that the doctors intubated her because they wanted her not to record her statement before the police. This hospital should be shut down.”

An investigation is currently underway, with Ramashankar Singh, the Station house officer at Shastrinagar police station leading the way. The National Commission for Women are also investigating and writing to the government of Bihar, with chairperson Rekha Sharma calling on police to investigate the matter. A post mortem investigation is underway to determine whether the mother was sexually assaulted. Duty Magistrate of Patna, ML Khan, said the woman’s body will be investigated for any evidence of foul play.

Efficacious treatments are withheld from covid patients worldwide, as mold infections plague the masked

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.The hospital listed the woman’s death as “covid-19” even though the hospital killed the woman by refusing her treatment and thrusting her lungs onto a CPAP and then a ventilator. This is a problem that is taking place in hospitals around the world. Furthermore, mucormycosis infections are being listed as covid-19 deaths, as this black mold takes advantage of covid patients who have followed strict masking rules. The masks cultivate the conditions for this black mold. Mucormycosis infections have ballooned from twenty cases per year to several thousand cases after the mask mandate was imposed. Nevertheless, thousands more of these mask-induced respiratory infections get labeled as “covid-19 cases” because they share the same symptoms.

Instead of being treated with effective antivirals like ivermectin, licorice root, chicory, hibiscus, black cumin seed, and sweet wormwood extracts, patients are being cordoned off on ventilators and left to die. Patients could be given immune modulating vitamins like vitamin D, which prevents complications and deaths. Convalescent plasma can give the patient the antibodies they need to recover, too. Patients could be given hydroxychloroquine, quercetin, and zinc, which stops viral replication. Patients could be given oxygenating, nitric oxide-producing supplements (beet root), along with fruits and herbs that promote bronchodilation (pineapple juice, mullein, marshmallow root, lobelia, schisandra berry). Patients could be given nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory plant-based foods that bring down inflammation along the ACE2 receptors and endothelium cells of the cardiovascular system (pomegranate juice, Hawthorne berry, turmeric root). Instead, patients are isolated, medically raped, and maimed on ventilators.

India’s medical system in shambles after mass vaccination campaign, which quickly mutated coronavirus variants

India’s medical system is in shambles, especially after millions of experimental covid-19 vaccines were pumped into the arms of elderly, at-risk villagers who have fragile immune systems. Ever since the vaccine experiment was unleashed in India, hundreds of covid-19 variants have mutated into existence. These mutations are occurring more rapidly, and gaining new infectious traits, taking advantage of the malnourished, immune-compromised population subset. In January, the average daily death rate was contained under 100 people, but it has skyrocketed to over 4,000 deaths per day in April and May — ever since the vaccines were released. The medical system there is failing to treat patients with dignity, and is isolating patients from their family and advocates. This has given rise to abuse and nefarious activity. The depraved medical system is not equipped to properly medicate patients with efficacious antivirals and immune-modulators. Clueless doctors quickly turn to ventilators, which can destroy the patients’ lungs and further injure them with nosocomial infections.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.