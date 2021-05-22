Deadly “black fungus” infection spreads among coronavirus patients in India

fatal fungal infection has been spreading among current and recovered Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in India due to intensive medical intervention. Known as the “black fungus” infection or mucormycosis, the disease mainly affects people with weakened immune systems.

In a health advisory on Sunday, May 9, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warned that the fungus could damage the sinuses or lungs when inhaled. Patients who were on medication for some time and those who required prolonged stays in the ICU are particularly susceptible to the infection, the council added. Symptoms include pain and redness around the eyes and nose, shortness of breath, bloody vomiting and an altered mental state.

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.The deadly fungal infection had been present in India before the COVID-19 pandemic, but cases were very rare back then. Infectious diseases specialist Atul Patel told AFP that cases in recovered coronavirus patients were nearly four to five times higher than pre-pandemic numbers.

Khusrav Bajan, a consultant at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja National Hospital, said that up to 300 cases had been detected in the state of Maharashtra, which is home to India’s financial hub Mumbai. State-run hospitals in the state of Gujarat also reported about 300 cases across four cities, including the state’s largest Ahmedabad. The rise in cases was attributed in part to intensive medical intervention, which includes putting oxygen tubes through the nose.

The mortality rate for the infection is very high, and even the few who recover are often left disfigured by the extensive and aggressive surgery required to get rid of the fungi. Indeed, local media outlets reported COVID-19 patients who lost their eyes and upper jaws after getting treated for the disease.

“This is a fast-moving infection. It can grow within two weeks,” said Bajan, who is also a member of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 task force. “It’s a Catch-22, coming out of a virus and getting into a fungal infection. It’s really bad.”

The ICMR advised doctors to monitor an infected patient’s blood sugar levels and to use clean, sterile water in humidifiers that are used for oxygen therapy. The council also warned against the overuse of steroids, which it said could worsen the infection. Amid the rise in cases, Gujarat ordered government hospitals to set up separate treatment wards for patients with mucormycosis.

Fungal infection is another challenge in India’s fight against COVID-19

This comes as India is battling a second wave of Wuhan coronavirus infections. For the past couple of weeks, the country logged recorded more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases every day, Bloomberg reported. As of Tuesday, May 11, its total caseload stood at nearly 23 million, which is the second-highest after the U.S.

Pundits predicted that India’s daily case count would breach 500,000 by the middle of this month, fueling calls for lockdowns and other restrictions. During a federal government meeting in late April, Indian officials agreed that heavily populated states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat would be the major drivers to the surge. The officials raised concerns about the healthcare system in each state, noting that it is already not adequate to cope with the present situation. (Related: Surviving Sepsis & Fungal Infections.)

In Gujarat, all government hospitals are now fully occupied, but COVID-19 patients are still pouring in by the handful every day. Many religious and social organizations stepped in and converted their buildings into COVID-19 care centers to relieve the strain. In the city of Vadodara, a mosque was converted into a 50-bed treatment facility equipped with medical supplies and a team of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

Experts warned that the sheer size of the outbreak in India would likely generate new virus mutations. According to William Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor who now heads the think tank Access Health International, second- or third-generation versions of the Indian variant known as B.1.617 could be circulating in the country. Some of those might be more dangerous, he said, meaning they could be more transmissible or current COVID-19 vaccines might be ineffective against them.

Read the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and how countries are faring at Pandemic.news.

Virgilio Marin

Sources include:

Bloomberg.com 1

ChannelNewsAsia.com

WorldOMeters.info

TheStar.com.my

NationalHeraldIndia.com

Bloomberg.com 2

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.