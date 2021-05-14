Most of the world’s laboratories developing self-replicating “weaponized” vaccines are located in the United States

It is now open knowledge that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections are more than likely self-replicating, meaning they spread like a virus from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated. As it turns out, most of the laboratories where these injections are made are also located in the United States, and many of them funded by none other than billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates.

Even though biological weapons of this kind have been outlawed for nearly 50 years under the Biological Weapons Convention, Gates has never met an opportunity for mass genocide that did not tickle his fancy. As a result, Gates has been heavily bankrolling the development of death-causing injections like those created for the Chinese Virus that are capable of spreading their poisons even to the non-injected.

A small but growing field, self-spreading vaccine research is currently conducted at some 10 different institutions. A few are located in Europe and Australia, but the bulk are found right here in the good 'ol "Land of the Free," where multinational corporations and their "philanthropic" funding operations are free to do whatever they please without restriction.

The federal government also funds self-replicating vaccine technologies through shell agencies like the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is, of course, also a major funder.

More recently, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, known as DARPA, has also jumped onboard. DARPA, as you may recall, is the same government entity that back in 2018 was exposed for trying to develop insect-sized robot weapons with which to kill people.

DARPA is generally recognized among cognizant observers as being the research and development arm of the U.S. military. It is involved with all sorts of dystopian projects that involve mass death, totalitarianism, and endless war.

One DARPA project, called Prediction of Spillover Potential and Interventional En Masse Animal Vaccination to Prevent Emerging Pathogen Threats in Current and Future Zones of US Military Operation, involves “creating the world’s first prototype of a self-disseminating vaccine designed to induce a high level of herd immunity (wildlife population level protection) against Lassa virus … and Ebola.”

The stated purpose of this dark operation is supposedly to vaccinate “wildlife” without actually having to inject them with deadly chemicals. The true purpose, however, is to mass vaccinate humans, many of whom want absolutely nothing to do with forced government “medicine.”

“Military investment in biological innovation for defensive or protective purposes is permissible under the Biological Weapons Convention, but it can still send the wrong signals,” reports The Bulletin, warning about the implications of this chemical weapons arms race.

“It could cause countries to doubt one another’s intentions and lead to tit-for-tat investment in potentially risky research, including in self-spreading vaccines. The result of research gone awry or biowarfare could be catastrophic for health and the environment.”

As “scientists” call for tyranny against anti-vaxxers, for whom do you think self-spreading vaccines are intended?

With escalating talk about the “threat” of anti-vaxxers and people who are vaccine “hesitant,” it does not take a rocket scientist to figure out where all this is headed. The obvious goal is to use self-spreading vaccines to forcibly, though without detection, spread the jab contents to people who would otherwise never roll up their sleeves.

No amount of manipulative prodding from Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump or Bill Gates will ever convince this segment of society to willingly allow vaccine-mad scientists to permanently reprogram their DNA, so DARPA, using taxpayer dollars, has figured out a different approach.

Consider what Gates-funded “pediatrician” Peter Hotez suggested in an article he recently had published in the Nature journal. It plainly lays out the plan to coerce and terrorize the vaccine “hesitant” into getting injected, or else.

“Efforts must expand into the realm of cyber security, law enforcement, public education and international relations,” Hotez writes. “A high-level inter-agency task force reporting to the UN secretary-general could assess the full impact of anti-vaccine aggression, and propose tough, balanced measures.”

“The task force should include experts who have tackled complex global threats such as terrorism, cyber attacks and nuclear armament, because anti-science is now approaching similar levels of peril. It is becoming increasingly clear that advancing immunization requires a counteroffensive.”

In other words, you and your family should be vaccinated at gunpoint, according to Hotez, whom some people actually take their children to see for “medical care.” If that does not work, then perhaps it is time to up the ante in another way by activating the self-spreading “feature” of the jabs that the vaccinated have already received in order to have them spread the vaccine contents to their friends and family members.

Whatever it takes to ensure that every last human body on earth – except for the “elite,” of course – is “vaccinated” is now on the table. And you thought this was all to “save lives?”

“Already the vaccines are turning into a witch’s brew with hundreds of thousands of deaths unreported by the mainstream media,” wrote one commenter at The Bulletin.

“You have to dig to find the covered-up information, but it’s out there. Life is a crap chute; you don’t need any extra crap from Big Pharma.”

To keep up with the latest news about the government’s plans for mass genocide under the guise of fighting the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), be sure to check out ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

