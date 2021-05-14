VACCINE OVERDOSE: Distracted nurse gives Italian woman SIX DOSES of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in a single shot

An Italian woman was “accidentally” given six doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in a single shot. The nurse who gave the six doses apparently did so because she was distracted.

The patient, a 23-year-old Italian woman, received six doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Sunday morning, May 9, at the Noa Hospital in the small city of Massa in the central Italian region of Tuscany.

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.The nurse who gave the six doses immediately realized what she had done and alerted the attending physician, who began monitoring the woman for adverse reactions. The hospital then proceeded to alert the woman’s family as well as local health authorities.

According to hospital spokeswoman Daniella Gianelli, the patient was kept under observation for 24 hours after the incident in the hospital’s emergency room. The hospital gave her fluids as well as anti-inflammatory and fever medications to prevent any potential adverse reaction from occurring.

The hospital released her the next day because she supposedly did not suffer any serious adverse reactions. Her only side effects, according to her doctors, were pain at the injection site and being very frightened by the incident. (Related: 91-year old Ohio man nearly DIED after being given TWO DOSES of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine within four hours.)

“This person at this time will certainly not have side effects,” claimed Dr. Antonella Vincenti, Noa Hospital’s director of infectious diseases. According to her, studies published by Pfizer show that people can receive up to five times the normal dosage of the coronavirus vaccine without suffering any consequences.

Vincenti also claimed this was not the first time vaccine recipients were accidentally given more than the recommended dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Recipients in Israel and Germany had also received up to five times the usual dosage and they supposedly did not experience any adverse reactions.

Vincenti conceded that she was unsure of what the long-term effects of receiving six times the recommended dosage of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine would be. There was no way to tell what it would do to the woman’s antibody levels or her immune response, if any, to the coronavirus.

She added that the hospital would bring the vaccine recipient back regularly to supposedly give her tests and monitor how her body is reacting to the “massive dose of the vaccine.”

The doctors at Noa Hospital are also still debating whether the patient should still get her scheduled second dose after several weeks.

Vaccine overdose incident was due to “human error”

Dr. Tomasso Bellandi, director of patient security for the Northwest Tuscany Local Health Authority, said Noa Hospital has launched an internal investigation to review its safety procedures and to make sure this incident never happens again.

He stated that each vial of the Pfizer vaccine the Noa Hospital receives contains six doses. These must be individually extracted and placed in separate vials, where they are then diluted before being administered.

The nurse who gave six doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Italian woman injected all of the liquid in an undiluted vial, believing it to be a diluted single-dose vial.

“She thought that the dilution had already taken place,” said Bellandi. “They are both transparent liquids of the same density. Unfortunately, this contributed to the error,” said Bellandi.

“This is something that should never happen,” he added, excusing the incident to an unfortunate instance of human error. “Due to our limits as human beings, as well as organizational limits, these things can happen.”

Bellandi further justified the incident by talking about how the woman was vaccinated on an extremely busy day. He said that the incident happened during a period in which health workers, like the nurse who administered the six Pfizer doses, were trying to inject as many people with as many vaccine doses as possible.

“We are extremely regretful, especially towards the young woman,” claimed Bellandi. He added that the nurse and the attending physician were regretful that the accident happened, and a psychologist who talked to them afterward had described the two as “traumatized” by the event.

There have been multiple instances of COVID-19 vaccine overdose in recent months. In March, a 91-year-old man went into shock after he received two vaccine doses in one day. And in April, dozens of inmates at the Iowa State Penitentiary received up to six times the normal dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with many experiencing fevers, body aches and sore arms.

Learn more about the dangers associated with receiving even the normal dosages of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

CBSNews.com

Independent.co.uk

NYPost.com

LiveScience.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.