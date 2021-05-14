Itch relief: 10 Natural remedies for itchy and swollen bug bites

Bug bites are no fun for anyone who likes to go out and bask in the sun. Though they typically go away on their own, fresh bites leave itchy, swollen marks that can keep you scratching your skin all day. Try one of the following natural remedies to relieve itch and swelling: (h/t to CommonSenseHome.com)
1. Essential oils
Plenty of essential oils not only make for terrific insect bite remedies but can also function as amazing natural insect repellants. Lavender oil, for example, helps relieve the sting and itch from both insect bites and bee stings. At the same time, it can also drive insects away thanks to an anti-insect compound called linalool.
Mix lavender oil with a carrier oil, such as jojoba or coconut oil, and apply to a bug bite.
2. Plantain leaves
Both broadleaf and narrow leaf plantain leaves can make for excellent natural remedies for itchy and swollen bug bites. Find a leaf, chew it up or mash it to release the juice and then apply the juice to the affected area.
You can also infuse the leaves in a carrier oil and use the plantain oil to treat larger areas.
3. Sugar
Sugar is commonly used for the treatment of a variety of ailments, such as wounds and insect bites. It works as a wound and bite remedy by helping taking away the sting. More importantly, it prevents the growth of bacteria by drawing out fluid.
Spread sugar on the sting area, wrap with a damp paper towel and hold it on for about 10 minutes to treat bug bites.
4. Baking soda
Baking soda is another top-notch home remedy for insect bites. Besides relieving the itch, it also takes away the pain and draws out poison.
Mix baking soda and water to make a paste and spread it on the affected region.
5. Activated charcoal
Activated charcoal was once considered the universal antidote for its ability to alleviate a number of ailments, including itchy and swollen bug bites. Anecdotal evidence shows that activated charcoal helps get rid of welts and relieves swelling.
Slather charcoal paste on the affected area, let it dry and rinse. Repeat a few more times until the swelling is gone.
6. Onion
The milky juice of onion draws out poison from a bug bite and reduces swelling. To make onion poultice, chop an onion into fine pieces and heat with a small amount of water until tender (not brown). Wrap the onion in a cheesecloth, bandage or flour sack towel and apply to the bitten area.
7. Epsom salt and honey
Epsom salt is a popular pain and itch reliever that works especially well when paired with honey. Honey reduces inflammation and helps prevent the growth of bacteria.
Pulverize Epsom salt and mix with honey to make a thick paste. Rub it on the affected area and leave it on.
8. Aloe vera
Besides sunburns, aloe vera is great for soothing itchy and stinging bug bites. Slice open a leaf and apply the gel on the bite. For extra itch relief, chill the leaf before use.
9. Potato
The use of raw potato for itch and pain relief is not very common, but this root crop is actually a terrific remedy for swollen and painful bug bites.
Take a slice of potato and hold it on the affected area to get rid of the sting.
10. Apple cider vinegar
Apply cider vinegar has powerful properties that both prevent the growth of bacteria and alleviate the sting of bug bites.
Mix equal parts of flour and apple cider vinegar to make a paste and apply to the sting area. Alternatively, you can simply soak a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and hold it on the bite. (Related: How to prevent bug bites in the wild.)
Prepare your own itch and pain reliever in case you get bitten by a bug. The natural remedies listed here work great at soothing itchy, swollen and stinging bug bites.
Remedies.news has more about natural remedies for various ailments.
Virgilio Marin
Sources include:
CommonSenseHome.com
MosquitoReviews.com
Healthline.com
VictoriaAdvocate.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd