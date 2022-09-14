COVID JAB FALLOUT: Middle-aged people died at TWICE the expected rate last summer, according to life insurance data

In July, August and September of 2021, death claims for adults aged 35 to 44 doubledaccording to a new report from the Society for Actuaries (SOA).

An analysis of 2.3 million death claims submitted to nearly two dozen life insurance firms between April 2020 and March 2022, led the SOA to determine that death numbers increased massively at the height of the Operation Warp Speed mass vaccination campaign.

A small percentage of these excess deaths is being blamed on “covid,” but it is clear from their timing that covid injections are more than likely the true cause. (Related: Hundreds of participants dropped out of Pfizer’s covid jab trials due to injury or death.)

“While COVID-19 played some role in the majority of the excess deaths for adults over the age of 34 during the two pandemic years, the opposite was true for younger people,” reported The Epoch Times.

“For people 34 and younger, the number of excess non-COVID deaths was higher than those related to COVID, the data show.”

Most life insurance carriers are labeling covid jab deaths as “Covid-19” deaths

According to the data, deaths in the 25-34 age bracket during the third quarter of last year were 78 percent above the expected level. For people aged 45-54, death figures were 80 percent above normal.

For adults 55 to 64, excess mortality was determined to be 53 percent above baseline.

All 20 participating life insurance firms were asked by the SOA to investigate the cause of death behind all the excess claims. Of the 18 that responded, 17 listed “Covid-19” as the cause of death. Eight of these 18 did, however, say that they would go even further than that and probe relatives and medical examiners to try to learn more.

One life insurance carrier indicated that it only lists “Covid-19” as a cause of death if it can be determined via a death certificate that the alleged virus was, in fact, responsible for a policyholder perishing.

The demographic within the 35-44 age bracket that saw the most deaths during the study period are white collar workers. This includes lawyers, accountants, computer programers, and other positions that typically work in an office setting.

White collar deaths were 23 percent higher, in fact, than blue collar and other deaths during the same timeframe.

Scott Davison of the Indianapolis-based OneAmerica life insurance company was the first to bring up this phenomenon. His carrier saw a massive 40 percent increase in death claims among the 18-64 age group after Fauci Flu shots were introduced.

What Davison has seen at OneAmerica is unprecedented, representing a “three-sigma” event – meaning a once-in-200-year catastrophe that is exceptionally rare.

OneAmerica is one of the 20 companies that participated in the SOA report, along with Aflac, Anthem, The Hartford, Lincoln Financial Group, MetLife, New York Life, and Principal Financial.”

Former hedge fund manager Edward Dowd has also spoken out about the issue, stating that the Biden regime’s Chinese Virus injection mandates directly coincide with this uptick in deaths.

“Temporally, in that three-month period, the change was such that, there was something that occurred,” Dowd is quoted as saying.

“Well, we all know what occurred in August, September, and October. It was Biden’s mandates on September 9, and a lot of corporations anticipating those mandates.”

It was almost one year ago to the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death that the Biden regime issued a decree to force all federal employees and health care workers at facilities certified by Medicare and Medicaid to get jabbed for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

“What seems to be emerging with more evidence daily of the mass murders caused under the covid scamdemic is the mother of all legal morasses,” pointed out a commenter at The Epoch Times about what likely comes next.

The latest Chinese Virus injection news can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.



Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

